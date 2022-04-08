The Grévin Museum in Paris invites you to choose the future star who will enter it

News Paris See my news

The famous wax museum has selected ten international stars. One of them will come to join him (©AdobeStock)

This is a first for the Grevin Museum in Paris which celebrates its 140th anniversary this year. This organizes until Monday, April 4, 2022 included a vote entitled “Grévin Awards”to allow everyone to choose the international star who will soon have his wax double and will thus join, among others, Cyril Lignac, Kylian Mbappé, Emmanuel Macron, Nicolas Sarkozy or even… Sophie la girafe.

International stars

In view of the proposed list, we have the feeling that the museum managers have a little desire to dust off this venerable institution.

Voters have, in fact, the choice between several actors and singers: Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Margot Robbie and Chris Pratt. The whimsical billionaire, boss of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is also in the game.

To make your choice, you can go to the museum’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

A month ago, the museum announced the removal of the statue of Vladimir Putin following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“It was decided to remove the character of Vladimir Poutine from the visit route, due to the tragic current events between Russia and Ukraine”, then detailed Véronique Berecz, head of external relations at the Grévin museum at actu Paris.

