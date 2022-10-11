The Grill | Paul Profume | “When Peru qualified for the World Cup, Ricardo Gareca and the entire coaching staff came to celebrate” | INTERVIEW | ADVANTAGE

His first barbecue was at the age of 9 in a camp in the middle of the mountain. Paul Profume, chef and owner of El Parrillón, is now 62 years old and goes back in time to remember the first time he faced fire and coal. “I caught a yellow catfish, I cleaned it, I took some wires, I lit the fire and I cooked it,” he says as he drinks one after another the Uruguayan mates that accompany him every morning in Lima.

The Pablo Profumo Grill, an emblematic space for Uruguayan barbecue, celebrated its 21st anniversary. “El Parrillón opened to never close”, he usually says. / ANTHONY NINO

He was born in Uruguay and grew up in the city of Las Piedras: “Where Julio Sosa, the man of tango, was born,” he tells us. In his native land, meat is the basis of his cuisine, although cooking it on the grill is not an art that, unlike Profumo, everyone knows how to master: “I always say that you have to be passionate about the grill, otherwise you won’t ”.

-What brought you to Peru?

I came to see my father, Alberto Profumo, he was a tango singer and he was on tour. I came to see him in 1984 and later I returned to Buenos Aires where he lived. In 1996 I returned to Lima to stay. My old man was bohemian, he went from tour to tour. I came to see him again, I stayed for a while, but in ’96 he went to the United States and I said: “Old man, I don’t follow you anymore”. I became a Peruvian national and Peru is my second land. I am eternally grateful because the place that gives you work, where your children study, become professionals and do well, is your land.

-What made you decide to put down roots in Lima?

When I came in 1984 I was in doubt, at that time it was totally different, I saw the growth of Lima. When I opened El Parrillón in 2001 there was nothing around here, they were mansions, I was alone. Later I opened two more stores, Café Montevideo and the other Parrillón in Pachacamac and I stayed with this one, which was the heart. We started with a freezer, a grill and the friends that followed you.

Every decorative detail, every photo and t-shirt found in El Parrillón has a meaning and importance for the owner Pablo Profumo. In addition, they are great memories that are part of his history. On this wall are the photos of his father and the verses that Jorge Drexler dedicated to Pablo. / ANTHONY NINO

-Did you always have this design and decoration?

No, there was a covered terrace with an awning and years later we decided to expand it and cover everything. Next year, where we have the private one, we want to make a terrace and enlarge the environment, but always maintain the privacy that people like. I think I achieved, in part, what I had in mind when I wanted to make the restaurant, it was that you arrive and feel like you are in a grill in Montevideo or Buenos Aires, because of the atmosphere, because of the things I have, the history.

-The walls of El Parrillón are full of photos, t-shirts and souvenirs…

I have diaries of the famous Maracanazo of 1950, these clippings are 70 years old. Claudio Pizarro’s shirt when he went to Bayern Munich is signed by him. All the shirts I have are from friends, they are signed and each one has a story. They are from Gustavo Roverano, my compadre who played in Alianza; the other is from Sergio Leal’s Danubio when he played in Montevideo; and I have about 90 more that I can’t put because I don’t have space. I also have the shirt of the Uruguayan team signed by Alcides Ghiggia who scored the second goal in the Maracanazo. Today he is not alive, but we were eating here.

Ricardo Gareca is one of the most famous visitors to El Parrillón. / ANTHONY NINO

-These soccer stars you mention find out that there is a Uruguayan restaurant in Lima and they visit you…

It’s word of mouth. Once Gerardo Pelusso arrived, who led Alianza, a great Uruguayan coach, they introduced him to me and he told me: “When I mentioned in Montevideo that I was going to Peru, the first thing they told me was ‘go see Pablo Profumo’”. In Montevideo I have a large number of journalist friends, I had the journalists’ box reserved for Uruguay matches.

-Your favorite team?

I am a fan of Peñarol and my neighborhood team is Wanderers de Montevideo. When I arrived, I liked Cristal, but since I have a lot of friends in soccer, I like it when my friends’ team wins.

Pablo Profumo has a collection of around 100 shirts signed by football stars, many of which are on display in his shop. / ANTHONY NINO

-Speaking of your friends, Ricardo Gareca also used to come here…

We became very close friends when he came to the U and when he started in the (Peruvian) National Team, he was here every Sunday. When Peru qualified for the World Cup –and no one knows this– at one in the morning he called me Bocha Santín and said: “Pablito, are you there?”. Gareca and the entire coaching staff came to celebrate, we closed everything for them with the family, they had a quiet dinner. They have the peace of mind to come because I am very jealous and I take care of my clients, whether Gareca or anyone comes, everyone is the same when it comes to service. That’s the beauty of this business, at least for me, and the business that, thank God, is going spectacularly.

-Every customer that comes in greets you with a hug…

It is very personalized. It’s like grilling friends. I have experience of families who have come with their young children and now they are very big, they take photos to remember. I have a lot of anecdotes and wonderful experiences.

Uruguayan narrow steak, Angus cut lengthwise. It’s 800 grams of meat. And a chicken pamplona, ​​something typical of the Uruguayan grill that is made of breast with ham, cheese, bell pepper, a strip of bacon, chimichurri, is rolled up and wrapped in the fabric of the lamb’s stomach.

/ ANTHONY NINO

-What are your secrets for a good grill?

I always tell the boys who visit me that what I am going to teach them they are not going to learn in any gastronomy institute, the passion that you have to have, you have to do it with care, with love. If you put love into your work, it will turn out 10 times better than if you do it to fulfill, passion is essential and then a lot of vision, a lot of concentration. The boys arrive with a base in the kitchen and then I prepare them little by little and I always tell them: “Look at me and ask”. Today I have a lot of patience.

-In these 21 years of El Parrillón you have managed to see many changes in the country and its gastronomy. How do you currently perceive it?

I know the before and after. The first time I came in 1984 there were very specific places, but there was no ‘boom’ or, rather, it was not given importance nor was the wealth we had in gastronomy yet ‘discovered’. Everyone looked the other way, but here we had something that a person realized, he was intelligent, Gastón Acurio, and he gave that importance to all those important things – forgive the redundancy – that Peru had. I am grateful because that wave also enveloped me. When I just started, Gastón came to eat and we met, his producer left me a card and told me that Gastón wanted to interview me. He did the program and the days he came out he stood up front and asked me: “How did it go?”. Well, they lined up every day, and I thanked them.

Lead potato, is the cooked potato wrapped in aluminum foil. It has cheese and bacon. / ANTHONY NINO

-How did they deal with the pandemic?

We had a very big hit in the pandemic and I regret that many colleagues had to close. Today we are working better than before the pandemic, we had the delivery experience and it was quite a big change. We wanted to convey a little of the experience of eating here, we looked for the ideal containers, we did tests and we personally went to leave the orders. I had unusual emotions because I met customers who always came and wanted to hug me. In addition, the word spread that Pablo Profumo was the one who took the deliveries, for me it was normal, but I realized that people saw it as something important. It was a satisfaction for me.

-The kitchen business is very demanding…

Yes, but it has great satisfactions. The number of friends I have garnered is impressive. Maybe it’s my friendly personality like that of my ‘old man’, I go anywhere in the world and I always have an open door of people who have passed through here. I was in Spain and it happened to me several times. In Greece we went to the house of a friend, a former Uruguayan soccer player, Sergio Leal, who became very good friends because he was playing here for a long time. That is priceless.

At El Parrillón they offer a wide variety of imported meat cuts.

