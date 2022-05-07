the Grimaldi, united and forward without Charlene

charlene of monaco remains outside the official agenda. Despite her unexpected reappearance last weekend, everything indicates that Prince Albert’s wife has no intention of returning to the activity on a regular basis. At least for now. Proof of this is that she has not accompanied her husband to one of the most anticipated dates of the month.

The sovereign participated this Thursday in a gala in which he coincided with Sarah Ferguson. The ex-wife of Prince Andrew has traveled to the city of Gothenburg to be present at the Arctic Ocean Gala, attended by numerous well-known faces on the international scene. The event was held in the Swedish city, to which the Prince has traveled from time to time. Before the gala, he was seen together with Queen Elizabeth’s ex-daughter-in-law and actor Billy Zane at the inauguration of the Perfect World Foundation’s Ocean Project, where they participated in the release of a duck and planted a tree as part of the Attenborough Forest, an initiative of which is named after Sir David Attenborough.⠀

While Alberto has traveled to Sweden, one of the most anticipated events in the world of fashion has taken place in Monaco. The Chanel firm has presented its new cruise collection in the Principality. The choice of the land of Carlota Casiraghi and Carolina de Monaco is not accidental. This has been revealed by the firm’s creative director, Virginie Viard: “For me, Monaco is above all a matter of feelings. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte,” she has said. The dressmaker has assured that she was always clear that at some point she would hold a parade there, specifically, at the Beach Hotel. An idea that she, as she has commented, was already haunting the thoughts of the late Karl Lagerfeld. “Monaco is inherent in the history of Chanel. We have lived so many happy moments there”Viard stressed.

As expected, the Principality has become the scene of one of the most outstanding events in the fashion universe. Carlota Casiraghi -image of the firm- and Carolina de Monaco have not missed the appointment, in which it has also been possible to see Carole Bouquet -mother of Dimitri Rassam-, Tatiana Santo Domingo with her daughter India and even Pauline Ducruet , one day after his birthday. However, Beatrice Borromeo -who is the image of Dior- has not been seen, Alexandra of Hanover or Stephanie of Monaco. To this must be added several well-known faces on the international scene, such as Sophia Coppola, Tilda Swinton or Kristen Stewart.

Beyond the display of glamor that the parade has offered, it has also left clear signs of the good relationship that Carolina maintains with her daughter-in-law Tatiana, as well as Carlota with hers. A clear proof that the Grimaldi are a well-matched family, even if they keep their privacy and secrets safe.