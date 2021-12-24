‘The Grinch’ and ‘An armchair for two’ tonight on Italia 1: curiosities about the films

Sofa, popcorn, treats and warm blankets: on Italy 1 the timeless ones arrive Ron Howard’s The Grinch (2000) – taken from the book of the same name by Dr. Seuss. – at 19.30 and to follow An Armchair for Two by John Landis (1983). Here are some curiosities about the two films:

THE GRINCH

History

The citizens of the town of Chinonsò are grappling with the most important anniversary of the year: Christmas. However, there are those who, among the inhabitants, do not like this holiday at all, on the contrary they deeply hate it. It’s about the Grinch (Jim Carrey), a green creature that everyone is afraid of, who lives on top of Mount Briciolaio with his dog Max. One day, bored, the Grinch decides to go down the mountain and spite the town, all busy with Christmas preparations. So he goes to the post office and begins to mix up the packages until he crosses Cindy Chi Lou (Taylor Momsen), a sweet and sensitive six-year-old girl. When the little girl looks at him she gets scared to the point of falling on the conveyor belt of gifts, putting herself in danger. The Grinch saves her, but then in order not to disprove her irritating spirit, he decides to wrap her up as if it were a gift. Cindy is struck by his gesture and begins to think that after all it must not be such an evil creature. When, moved by curiosity, she begins to ask around for information about him, she discovers the real reason that led him to move away from all the inhabitants of Chinonsò.

Also in the cast are Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor, Molly Shannon, Bill Irwin, Clint Howard, Mindy Sterling, Rachel Winfree, Mary Stein, Josh Ryan Evans and Anthony Hopkins.

Some curiosities …

Prior to his death in 1991, Dr. Seuss had turned down offers to sell the film rights to his books. However, his widow Audrey Geisel has accepted several merchandising deals, including clothing lines, accessories and CDs.

At the time, Ron Howard, despite being an avid fan of the animated special, expressed no interest in the book but Grazer convinced him to go to Geisel’s residence for the meeting.

While studying the book, Howard became interested in the character of Cindy Lou Who and pitched the idea that the little girl would play a larger role, as well as a materialistic representation of the Who and an expanded backstory of the Grinch.

Rick Baker was hired to design and create the film’s prosthetic makeup for Carrey and the rest of the cast.

Anthony Hopkins recorded the entire narrative of the film in a single day.

Jack Nicholson, Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, and Eddie Murphy were briefly considered.

This was the last film role of Josh Ryan Evans, playing the Grinch at age 8, before he died.

Jim Carrey had to go through about two and a half hours of makeup a day to transform into the Grinch and took Zen classes to be patient. He worked on the set for 92 days.

Jim Carrey wore yellow contact lenses while filming, but they were so uncomfortable that he had to take them off. So his eyes were colored in post-production.

Jim Carrey’s Grinch costume was a spandex fabric suit covered in yak hair, which was dyed green and sewn one by one onto the suit.

It took over a thousand hours of work to apply makeup to the actors.

One morning Ron Howard arrived on set at 3:30 am wearing makeup as the Grinch and directed the shoot all day in those conditions.

Ron Howard’s family appears in the film in short cameos. There are the father, the daughter, the wife and himself.

The set designers used medieval, Moroccan and Islamic influences as architectural references for the town of Chinonsò.

Many Cirque du Soleil artists were used for the stunts in the film.

About 600 visual effects were used for the film.

The film is dedicated to Jean Speegle Howard, Ron Howard’s mother.

ONE ARMCHAIR FOR TWO

There is no Christmas without ‘An armchair for two’. Comedy with protagonists for over twenty years Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis is a fixture for Italians on the small screen. Yes, because, despite the countless reruns, the comedy signed by John Landis, every year continues to keep an average of 2 million spectators glued to the screen.

History

The protagonists of the story are Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and Billie Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy), two men at the antipodes whose lives are destined to intertwine against the backdrop of a Philadelphia full of decorations and Christmas spirit. Louis is a haughty stockbroker for the prestigious company of brothers Randolph (Ralph Bellamy) and Mortimer Duke (Don Ameche). His life is consecrated to the appearance and frivolity of interpersonal relationships. Billie Ray, on the other hand, is a homeless man with surprising oratory skills and immense imagination, which allows him to benefit from any situation he is forced to face. On Christmas Eve the two meet due to a huge misunderstanding. Attending the scene are the Duke brothers who decide to involve the unsuspecting Louis and Billie in a social experiment. The plan is to offer Billie a prominent job and drastically collapse Winthorpe’s career and reputation. So, while Ray discovers that he has an innate talent for finance and proves that he is completely at ease in his new self, Louis blames the newcomer for his fate and is forced to contemplate the inconsistency of the affections one has. surrounded over the years. Supported by the bizarre prostitute Ophelia (Jamie Lee Curtis), Winthorpe plans to take revenge on Ray but soon has to change his mind about the crafty usurper and agree to collaborate with him to punish those who are truly responsible for the collapse of his existence.

Some curiosities

Not everyone knows that in 2010 a finance law called “Eddie Murphy Rule” came into effect in the United States, which regulates insider trading by preventing you from entering into agreements (as in the film) if you come into possession of confidential government information.

The original cast included Gene Wilder (for the role of Winthorpe) and Richard Pryor (for that of Valentine), a successful comedy duo in the 80s, so much so that Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod had created an ad hoc script for them. Richard Pryor, however, was badly burned in an accident and so the young Eddy Murphy was proposed to John Landis. A double leap in the dark since we thought of as a shoulder Aykroyd still shaken by the death of John Belushi, his partner in the legendary ‘Blues Brothers’. But trust helps the bold.

An armchair for two has inspired many films. Among the Italian ones we find ‘Ricky e Barabba’ funny comedy of 1992 with Christian De Sica, in the role of a shrewd Roman homeless man, and Renato Pozzetto, in those of a billionaire, at the center of a plot in which his company is involved. Also in this case the alliance between the two will put the bad guys offside, making the protagonists become billionaires.