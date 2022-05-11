The Grizzlies player impossible to pass for Curry, Thompson and the Warriors in the NBA Playoffs

Despite the win, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a difficult task scoring against a Memphis Grizzlies defender in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

In a very intense series, Golden State Warriors He was one game away from reaching the Western Conference Finals once again, to try to recapture the dynasty they had just four seasons ago. But in front they still have some tough memphis grizzlies that they do not want to leave the NBA Playoffs 2022 without putting up a fight.

Unfortunately, the duel could have been much more interesting had it not been for the infamous injury suffered by the figure from Memphis, Ja Morant, in the third game played at the Chase Center in San Francisco. With two straight GSW wins, the team is 3-1 and one step away from qualifying.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies were second in the West during the regular season and they’re not going down without a fight. So much so, that this Monday they were very close to giving the blow and beating the Warriors, in part thanks to the defensive work of their center.

Jaren Jackson Jr, elite defender

Jaren Jackson Jr. He was one of the candidates for NBA Defender of the Year, and he showed it in the fourth game against Golden State, where even with eight minutes to go in the last quarter (moment in which the rival raised the level a lot) it was almost impassable.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, between Stephen Curry (1-2), Klay Thompson (1-5), jordan poole (0-4), Andrew Wiggins (0-2), Otto Porter Jr. (1-3) and Kevin Looney (0-1), they scored apneas three times in 17 opportunitiesbeing the primary defender.