the group for Japan is known, the undesirables too

The players of Paris Saint-Germain are fixed, the supporters too. While the team now coached by Christophe Galtier has just had a successful first outing in a friendly this Friday against QRM (2-0), the Rouge et Bleu are now preparing to fly to Japan, where three new friendly matches are scheduled. scheduled as part of the summer preparation of the Parisian club.

As we revealed to you on July 11, several players have been excluded by the new Ile-de-France organization chart. Layvin Kurzawa is, unsurprisingly, part of this list of 25 men just communicated by PSG, along with Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Rafinha and Edouard Michut. A clear message from PSG, which seeks to get rid of many elements during this summer transfer window 2022.

Surprises in the Galtier group

Note, however, the presence of players like Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Abdou Diallo or even Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye, announced on departure but who will nevertheless indeed travel to the land of the Rising Sun with the rest of the reigning French champions .

The stars Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, who missed the first friendly of the summer due to a hip injury, will indeed be there. All these people will now turn to the preparation of the matches against Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday, then against the Urawa Red Diamonds on July 23, and finally against Gamba Osaka on July 25.

The PSG group for the tour in Japan

Navas, Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier – Ramos, Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe, Diallo, Kehrer, Hakimi, Bernat, Mendes – Verratti, Paredes, Danilo, Vitinha, Gueye, Ebimbe, Zaire-Emery – Mbappé, Icardi, Neymar, Sarabia, Kalimuendo, Messi