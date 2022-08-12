the group for Montpellier, with the return of Mbappé and the first of Sanches

Kylian Mbappé, recovered from a physical problem, figures well in the group published Friday by PSG on the eve of the reception of Montpellier during the second day of Ligue 1. The rookie Renato Sanches is also part of the workforce at the layout by Christophe Galtier.

Two games away and Kylian Mbappé was already starting to bite the bullet. Rid of an adductor problem, the PSG striker is one of the players selected by Christophe Galtier this Friday in the Ile-de-France group on the eve of the match of the second day of Ligue 1 against Montpellier at the Parc de Princes. Suspended during the Champions Trophy against Nantes (4-0) then package against Clermont (5-0), the 2018 world champion will play his first minutes of the season against the Héraultais. Anything but a surprise after the glowing words of his coach.

“There is no difficulty in integrating him. It is a great privilege to be able to count on Kylian Mbappé in this attacking trio, explained the technician this Thursday at a press conference two days before the match. was disturbed during his preparation with his suspension. He finally had little playing time in the preparation matches. He does not have many minutes in his legs, but he is in good shape. The little discomfort he had has completely disappeared with the care put in place.”

First for Sanches, not for the undesirables

Back in collective training in the middle of the week, Kylian Mbappé will undoubtedly start the match against the team coached by Olivier Dall’Oglio on Saturday evening (9 p.m.). Facing the press Christophe Galtier confirmed his association with Lionel Messi and Neymar. If in his absence, the Argentinian and the Brazilian shone, the French should not have too much trouble finding rhythm according to his coach.

The duel against Montpellier may also allow “Galette” to launch Renato Sanches in front of his new audience. Bought in Lille during the summer transfer window, the Portuguese midfielder could well play his first minutes in Paris.

Playing time will have to be sought elsewhere for the undesirables of the Parisian club, or rather for the “afternoon session group” as Christophe Galtier calls them in a nice understatement.

The 21 players selected by Galtier against Montpellier:

1. Keylor Navas

2. Ashraf Hakimi

3. Presnel Kimpembe

4. Sergio Ramos

5. Marquinhos

6. Marco Verratti

7. Kylian Mbappe

8. Leandro Paredes

10. Neymar Jr.

14. Juan Bernat

15. Danilo Pereira

16. Sergio Rico

17. Vitinha

18. Renato Sanches

19. Pablo Sarabia

22. Abdou Diallo

25. Nuno Mendes

26. Nordi Mukiele

30.Lionel Messi

44. Hugo Ekiike

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma