the group is finished »- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

«When I was there there was competition in the group for a seat. We lost it with Cristiano ». The goalkeeper thus aligns himself with the criticisms already made in the past by Bonucci

«When I returned to Juventus in 2019 I worked with Cristiano Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juve have lost that team DNA “. So spoke Gigi Buffon, today at Parma in Serie B, in an interview with the American sports channel in Spanish «Tudn». «Juventus – Buffon continued – had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year in which Cristiano arrived, which was the year I was in Paris. I can’t know what happened at that moment. When we reached the Champions League final in 2017 it was because we were an experienced team and functioning as a unit. There was competition within the group for a spot in the starting eleven. We lost it with Ronaldo“.

Buffon’s thought is similar to that expressed last September by Leonardo Bonucci a The Athletic, words then repeated together with Chiellini to Dazn: «The presence of Cristiano influenced us a lot. Just training with him gave us something more, but subconsciously the players began to think that his presence alone was enough to win games. We began to lack a bit in our daily work, humility, sacrifice, the desire to keep up to date with your teammate. In recent years I think we can see it ».

Who knows if the Portuguese champion will want to respond to a totem in the history of football like the former goalkeeper of the national team, world champion in Germany in 2006, who will turn 44 on January 28 and does not think at all about retirement: “I would like to play in Mexico or the United States. My secret of longevity? Maybe not having won the Champions League is what keeps my competitive spirit alive. Maybe if I had won it, I would have already retired because I would not have any important goal to achieve ».