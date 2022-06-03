Entertainment

the group named the player of the year, and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo

39 games, 24 goals and three assists at 37 failed to convince! Returning to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a very good first season despite the great difficulties of his team which finally finished in a sad sixth place. Without a major trophy, he could have been satisfied with that of the best player on his team, but it is also missed.

Indeed, the Mancunian group was invited to vote for the best player of the year, and the big winner is… David de Gea! The Spanish goalkeeper, back to his best level during this exercise, was therefore acclaimed by his teammates. He notably played all the minutes of the season in the Premier League. He succeeds Luke Shaw, winner in 2021, and Anthony Martial in 2020.

