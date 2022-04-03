Germany and Spain were placed in the Group of Death of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The expectation was at its highest. The teams ranked at Qatar World Cup 2022 they longed to meet their rivals for the maximum appointment and, from this Friday, they can already start studying your opponents. The draw for the groups is already history, and now we will have to see what the future holds for each country.

The sensations are surely very different for each team after having met their rivals. Like after every draw, some areas were more even than others but, at least in this case, there doesn’t seem to be a group that gets a lot of attention.

Although, of course, some will have wanted other rivals to play. This is the case of Spain and Germany, which will meet in Group E, which they will also share with the always complicated Japan and the winner of the intercontinental playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Although the Ticos and Kiwis appear as the possible Cinderella of the area, the truth is that the Central Americans left out Italy and England in Brazil 2014, when they got into the round of 16 accompanying Uruguay and leaving out the European giants. The oceanic, meanwhile, complicated the Azzurra itself four years earlier, in South Africa, by drawing 1-1, although on that occasion both were left out in the first round.

The Japanese, meanwhile, qualified second in their zone of Phase 3 of the Asian Qualifiers, behind Saudi Arabia and leaving Australia third, who will have to play the playoffs. At Russia 2018, Japan qualified for the round of 16, where they fell to Belgium 3-2 in a very tough match for the Red Devils.

There will be no easy rivals for Spain and Germany, two current powers that, a priori, They will play heads-up for first place. The problem will come to the loser of the duel between the two, who could be left out in the first phase and be victims of the Group of Death, 2022 edition.

VIDEO: Spain, framed with Germany in Qatar