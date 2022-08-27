the group summoned for the reception of Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain published this Saturday the group of 21 players selected to play the meeting of the fourth day of Ligue 1 against Monaco, this Sunday August 28 at the Parc des Princes. Back from injury, Keylor Navas is back in this group, which includes the Parisian titi Warren Zaire-Emery (16 years old).

As for the absentees, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler, awaiting departure, are absent. The new recruits Hugo Ekitike, Vitinha, Renato Sanches or even Nordi Mukiele are, for their part, very present. Just like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.

The Parisian group against Monaco

Guardians : Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders : Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Abdou Diallo, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele

Environments : Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Warren Zaire-Emery

Attackers : Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Pablo Sarabia, Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike

