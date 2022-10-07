the group summoned to face Reims

What’s next after this ad

Before moving to Auguste Delaune to challenge the Stade de Reims there as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has just communicated the group summoned by Christophe Galtier.

The capital club confirms the absence of Lionel Messi, injured in the calf at Benfica in the Champions League in midweek. Victim of angina, Kylian Mbappé is very present. Finally, hit in the ischios, Nuno Mendes should miss the competition for the next three weeks and is logically absent from the list.

The complete PSG group

Navas – Hakimi – Sergio Ramos – Marquinhos – Verratti – Mbappé – Fabian – Neymar Jr – Juan Bernat – Danilo – Sergio Rico – Vitinha – Sarabia – Mukiele – Soler – Bitshiabu – Zaire-Emery – Gharbi – Ekitike – Donnarumma

The Parisian group for #SDRPSG. 📋🔴🔵 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) October 7, 2022

