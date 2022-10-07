Entertainment

the group summoned to face Reims

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

What’s next after this ad

Before moving to Auguste Delaune to challenge the Stade de Reims there as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has just communicated the group summoned by Christophe Galtier.

The capital club confirms the absence of Lionel Messi, injured in the calf at Benfica in the Champions League in midweek. Victim of angina, Kylian Mbappé is very present. Finally, hit in the ischios, Nuno Mendes should miss the competition for the next three weeks and is logically absent from the list.

The complete PSG group

Navas – Hakimi – Sergio Ramos – Marquinhos – Verratti – Mbappé – Fabian – Neymar Jr – Juan Bernat – Danilo – Sergio Rico – Vitinha – Sarabia – Mukiele – Soler – Bitshiabu – Zaire-Emery – Gharbi – Ekitike – Donnarumma

Create your Parions Sport account online today to take advantage of the exclusive Foot Mercato offer: €200 bonus in freebets and €10 offered without deposit with the code FML1. Bet €200 on a 3-0 PSG victory against Reims to try to win €1,640 (odds at 8.20). (odds subject to variation)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

First look at Megan Fox in supernatural thriller ‘Johnny & Clyde’

38 seconds ago

Macaulay Culkin dad: his son Dakota, 1 year old, has a very very unlikely hairstyle!

3 mins ago

World Smile Day: today is a great day to try a smiley face

12 mins ago

You’ll never guess how many wedding dresses were created for Jennifer Lopez for her new film

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button