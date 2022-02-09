the groups most at risk

A fatigue that drags on for months. But also a profound difficulty in breathing. These are the legacies that he leaves us there COVID-19 after the virus SARS-CoV-2 was eradicated from the body. The characters of the Long Covid emerge with increasing evidence, a little in all age groups.

MORE INFORMATION

A British study published in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health he photographed what happens among the teenagers. Three months after the positive test, the most common symptoms that have been noticed among young people are fatigue, headache and shortness of breathwith a prevalence among boys between 15 and 17 years compared to those between 11 and 14.

Curve down, but Covid continues to die, eight victims: that’s why

Physical and mental health 3 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection (long COVID) among adolescents in England (CLoCk): a national matched cohort study – The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health https://t.co/W5zgo8WJ30 pic.twitter.com/3eD8Y5wYVr – Björn Meyer (@_b_meyer) February 8, 2022

Covid, the Chinese city leaves all red lights to enforce the order to stay at home

But how long does Covid-19 last in children and teenagers?

Another work published on Lancet Child & Adolescent Health found that a long duration of the disease in school-aged children is possible, but it is very rare. Only a small percentage of them lasted longer than a month and, however, their symptom burden decreased over time. It is more adolescents who suffer from a longer-lasting Covid.

A meta-analysis published in the scientific journal Archives of Disease in Childhood sifted through 1,325 research related to children. In adolescents, during Covid, fever and cough were the most common symptoms (the first affects from 46% to 64.2% of cases, the second from 32% to 55%. All other symptoms, rhinorrhea, sore throat , headache, fatigue, myalgia, gastrointestinal symptoms, diarrhea and vomiting, which are rarer and affect between 10 and 20% of the samples examined.

Covid, depression for one in four adolescents: the alarm of the experts

Does the vaccine work in teens? A work conducted in Arizona on the Delta variant (and relaunched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States of America) showed that the effectiveness of the vaccine in real terms (14 days after the second dose) was 92% .

Omicron, “Modern vaccine (with two doses) protects adolescents and children more than adults”. I study