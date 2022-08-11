Business

The growing number of Chinese homeowners who refuse to pay their mortgages (and why it causes alarm)

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 6 minutes read

  • Suranjana Tewari
  • BBC News, Business Correspondent in Asia

A group of Chinese owners protest to demand the completion of the houses they are paying for

image source, Reuters

“Construction stops, mortgage payment stops. Give up the houses if you want your money!”

That was one of the songs that a group of Chinese apartment buyers sang in June, during a protest to demand the completion of their homes. But banners and slogans haven’t been the only ways homeowners have expressed their anger and discontent.

Hundreds of them have defaulted on their mortgages, a radical move for China, where no form of dissidence is tolerated.

A young couple who moved to the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou told the BBC that after making a down payment last year, the developer withdrew from the project and construction of their home was halted.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 6 minutes read

Related Articles

Elon Musk’s antics may finally be catching up with him

46 mins ago

Domino’s failed in its attempt to sell pizza in Italy

7 hours ago

Price of the dollar today August 10, peso manages to appreciate

7 hours ago

Wall Street recorded one of the best days of the year after the positive report on inflation in the US

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button