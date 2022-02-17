The growing tension on the Russia-Ukraine border hit Wall Street, which recorded a sharp drop

File image of a Wall Street street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The main indices of wall street fell almost 2% on Thursday, as the escalation of tension between West and Russia by Ukraine worried investors, and some disappointing results they also weighed on confidence.

Russia expelled the US deputy ambassador, Bartle GormanY warned of a US response amid growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P 500 It fell 2.1% and posted its first loss in three days. The Industry Average dow jones dropped 1.8% and the nasdaqof great technological weight, fell 2.9%. The losses wiped out weekly gains in major indices.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said the threat of an invasion is “very high”. Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces they exchanged shots on a front that divides them, in what Western officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to invade.

Chipmaker shares Nvidia they slumped 6.7% as flat gross margins and concerns about their exposure to the cryptocurrency market overshadowed the current quarter’s optimistic revenue forecast.

The papers of the big banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Americalost between 2% and 3.3%, while those of Goldman Sachs fell 2.3% despite improving its key return target.

The markets have concentrated this week on the geopolitical tensions, which added to concerns about the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening plans for this year. Losses so far Thursday put the Dow on track to end the week in negative territory.

The main European stock markets close in red

The main European stock markets closed in the red on Thursday in a context of uncertainties between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, with Washington multiplying its warnings that the Russian invasion could be imminent.

In that context, the CAC40 of the Paris stock market fell by 0.26%, while The FTSE100 London fell by 0.9% and the DAX Frankfurt 0.7%. In Madrid, the IBEX 35 fell 0.76% and the FTSE MIB of Milan yielded 1.11%.

“In recent weeks, there have been times when the prospect of an all-out invasion [de Ucrania por tropas rusas] seemed more likelybut in the last 24 hours it seems that we have been left in no man’s land, and with financial agents despising uncertainty, equity benchmarks are under pressure,” said Equiti Capital Markets Analyst, David Madden.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)

