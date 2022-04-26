the growth of an industry • ENTER.CO

For a long time, the video game industry in Colombia was characterized by an annual growth of 8%. A low number compared to other countries where the culture gamer had more acceptance.

In fact, in a survey conducted by Google in 2018, only 9.4% of users considered themselves fans of video games, despite the fact that the vast majority turned to them as the first option when looking for a way to play. distraction.

It is in 2019 that the annual growth rate increased to 15%, making Colombia the fourth Latin American region with the highest profitability within the tourism industry. Gaming and the iGaming. For the following year, his income was already between 480 million dollars and with forecasts that promised to go up.

What are the preferences of gamers Colombians?

The question that experts are asking is: what is the reason behind such a significant and rapid change? Different studies have attempted to evaluate the profile of these users to provide an answer to the question raised, and have shown that the possibility of accessing mobile games and styles of gaming competitive, it attracted a group of new fans ranging from 25 years old (29.70%) to 44 (21.40%).

Likewise, there is a particular predilection towards playing casino on-line from mobile devices. Not only because new technologies have made them more immersive, interactive and safe without the need to access a computer, but also because of the offer of bonuses that facilitate the participation of beginners without needing to invest money from their own pocket.

Live versions have captured audiences of 45+ (16%) by allowing them to interact with other gamers, including the croupierand thus experience the thrill of competition in real time without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Lastly, as for users of video games by console or who necessarily require more advanced equipment —such as desktop computers—, they have to prefer the styles multiplayer and eSports. Taking into account that both the new and older generations prefer the comfort of the cell phone, work is being done so that in the future they can be transmitted from these devices to the television screen.

Virtual reality (VR) video games still seem to be a space far from being filled, especially in Latin America, where the resistance of users to acquire specialized equipment is still palpable.

In conclusion, the culture gamer in Colombia and other regions of Latin America it still needs more support and growth, however, hope is planted and it seems that it has begun to take root.

Images: Pexels