The growth of bitcoin makes old Antminers profitable

The recent rise in the price of bitcoin has also resulted in a return the old Antminers are profitable.

Bitmain’s Antminer ASICs for mining are the most widely used

BTC grew by 30% in the last two weeks, returning to a price level only 13.4% below that of the all-time high of mid-April.

The bitcoin reward for those who manage to mine a block it is always the same, or 6.25 BTC. This also means a 30% increase for miners’ takings calculated in dollars.

The ASIC probably the most used in the world to mine bitcoins are Bitmain’s Antminers, whose flagship product (S19), costing over $ 10,000, reaches a computing power of 100 TH / s.

When the value of BTC is low, the revenues for all miners are reduced, and this is especially to the detriment of those who use old and less efficient equipment, with a higher energy cost per TH / s.

According to published data on ASIC miner value, with the new BTC prices they have become profitable even older Antminers that maxed out at 11.5 TH / s. There is talk of less than $ 3 a day per car for the Antminer S9, while previous versions would still be at a loss.

Note that the maximum profit estimate for Antminer is that of the 110 TH / s S19 Pro, which is still less than $ 48 per day. So the $ 3 a day of the old S9 is not to be considered negligible.

Obviously these are estimates. The cost of electricity varies from place to place, and from source to source, but they serve precisely to compare the performance of the various models.

Old Antminer models are back

The Antminer S9 is a 2016 model, that is the year before the last big speculative bubble formed on the price of bitcoin in 2017. So, in this sector, it is considered more than obsolete. In other words, with the current prices they are practically profitable again all Antminers purchased in the last five years, the cost of many of which has probably already been amply amortized.

In light of these data it is not surprising at all that the overall hashrate of bitcoin has returned above 160 EH / s, or almost double that of the beginning of July, when the price of bitcoin was just over half of the current one.

However, they have not yet been achieved the peaks of May, when the hashrate peaked above 190 EH / s, but the current level from this point of view is only 15% lower.

During this 2021 the hashrate level often followed, with a few days or weeks of delay, the price changes of BTC, and given that even in the last seven days the price of bitcoin has grown by 17%, it is possible to imagine a further increase in the hashrate.