The growth of SMEs passes through the Electronic Signature: data

To be competitive, companies need to innovate and keep up with the times. An assumption that appears clearer than ever in a dynamic era of digital transformation. For this reason, the most attentive entrepreneurs and freelancers are constantly looking for solutions that can improve work processes.

Among the most effective tools to achieve these objectives, the Electronic signature, which has it same legal value as the handwritten signature and guarantees the security and authenticity of the electronic documents signed and transmitted by e-mail. This is demonstrated by an IDC research commissioned by Aruba. Before understanding how this service favors the development of companies, however, a distinction must be made between digital signature and remote digital signature.

Remote or Digital Signature: what’s the difference

There digital signature it is the equivalent of a handwritten signature traditionally affixed to paper. As such, it has characteristics of authenticity, integrity and has full legal validity. It is extremely useful in signing documents, which cannot be denied by the signatory, sent via e-mail or other messaging services to the Public Administration, companies or private citizens. It requires the use of a reader, a USB device or a smart card in credit card format.

The digital signature service also allows you to obtain the CNS authentication certificate (National Service Card), to access online services of the Public Administration, guaranteeing a saving of time and money.

There remote signature it is an even more practical and faster solution for digitally signing documents without installing hardware. It has almost all the qualities of a digital signature, with the exception of the CNS authentication certificate. It has, in fact, a virtual certificate deposited on a secure server. It also provides for the use of an OTP device that generates temporary passwords and which, together with the user’s personal credentials, allow the digital subscription of IT documents from any device.

Electronic Signature: what is used in Italian SMEs

The advantages deriving from the use of a tool such as the Electronic Signature have already been grasped by most of the Italian Small and Medium Enterprises. It is a tool that allows you to daily interact with all realities and to support digital transformation.

I am, in fact, 74% companies which, according to research conducted by IDC, have adopted at least one Electronic Signature technology. 17% of respondents use it at least once a day, followed by 22% who use it about once a week and 34% once a month. The banking and insurance sector is the one that makes the most of it to interact with citizens, while the companies in the service sector are those that use it less than the average.

Electronic Signature accelerates business: here are the numbers

75% of companies are always looking for new solutions to improve their daily work. Many have found an excellent ally in the digital Electronic Signature, a tool that has brought great advantages and made it happen progress in the innovation process of the company.

About 63% of the sample, infants, recognizes an important role to the Electronic Signature in the process of digitization of companies and working realities. These are mainly the local public administration (80%) and companies in the banking and insurance sector (76%).

The Electronic Signature is mainly used in the management of human resources for the compilation of tax forms (24%), to sign contracts, reports, forms, invoices, deeds, agreements, etc. (19%), in the marketing and sales area for the stipulation of contracts with customers and service users (16%), in relations with banks for the opening and management of the account (12%) and, finally, in finance for accounting documentation (12%).

More than half of those who use this tool, as many as 55%, find it in its value legal the main advantage, followed immediately by security (54%), guaranteed thanks to the use of encryption tools, and authenticity (36%). Furthermore, the benefit deriving from the guarantee of inalterability of the signed documents is very important for 28% of PAL institutions.

In short, the IDC research commissioned by Aruba offers a clear slice of reality in which the use of the Electronic Signature is strongly required among Italian companies attentive to digital innovation, inclined to adopt new solutions and oriented to the use of digital tools.