The GTA 5 producer bought the creator of FarmVille for $ 12.7 billion

Take Two, publisher of games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, winks at mobile games: has announced the acquisition of Zynga for a total of liquidity and shares of 12.7 billion dollars.

The mobile gaming industry is continuously growing and currently accounts for more than half of the entire gaming industry. Zynga initially developed games for social platforms such as Facebook and in the following years focused on mobile devices. Thanks to the experience and skills acquired, he will be able to accelerate Take Two’s entry into this reality.

The US companies agreed on a deal that values ​​Zynga’s equity at $ 9.86 per share, for a 64% premium over Friday’s closing price.

Zynga’s stock skyrocketed 45% in Monday morning trading, while Take-Two plunged more than 13%. In particular, for analysts, Take-Two’s move is late compared to competitors such as Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard King.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close by June 30, 2022.

I expect the deal to create $ 100 million in synergies within the first two years of closing and potential revenues of at least $ 500 million over time“said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take Two.

