The Guanajuato Cultural Forum will broadcast a new opera season in its Mateo Herrera Auditorium, live from the MET – Bulletins Dependencies

León, Guanajuato, October 17, 2022. The Forum Cultural Guanajuato will broadcast a new season of opera in its Mateo Herrera Auditorium totally live from the Metropolitan Opera, one of the most important opera houses in the world.

The agenda starts this next Saturday October 22 at 11:55 a.m. with Medea, opera in three acts Luigi Cherubimi with French libretto by François-Benoit Hoffmann, based on the play with the same name, written by Euripides, and in medee by Pierre Corneille.

In this first broadcast of the season, the renowned soprano sondra radvanovsky– who has triumphed at the Met and is cataloged as one of the fiercest sopranos in the repertoire – will play the mythical sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for revenge. Alongside Radvanovsky in the Met’s premiere production of the Cherubini masterpiecerarely performed, is the tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea’s Argonaut husband, Giason; the soprano Janai Brugger as a rival for his love, Glauce; Michele Pertusi as his father, Creon, the king of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea’s confidante, Neris.

The saturday november 5 at 10:55 a.m. the public will be able to enjoy The Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi where the soprano Nadine Sierra plays the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta, one of opera’s greatest heroines, in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy. the tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover Alfredo, along with the baritone Luca Salsi like his disapproving father and teacher Daniele Callegari as conductor.

Finally, On Saturday, December 10 at 11:55 a.m. we will see the world premiere of the hours, of the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, Kevin Puts.

With the expected return of Renée Fleming to the Met, The Hours, is an adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel and inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway, best known for the 2002 Oscar-winning film version, which starred Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman. The powerful story tells the lives of three women from different eras who struggle with their inner demons and their role in society. The exciting premiere will feature the participation of Kelli O’Hara Y Joyce DiDonato joining Fleming as the opera’s trio of heroines. Phelim McDermott directs this gripping drama, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin to conduct the poignant and powerful score of Puts.

The three transmissions will be in the Mateo Herrera Auditorium and each one has a cost of $150 pesos, tickets can be purchased at the Forum box office and in the ticketmaster system.