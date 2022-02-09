The Guarantor gives the ok and the state prepares for new checks on cards and current accounts: what is happening

After having received the approval of the privacy guarantor on the use of two algorithms for tax assessments, the Ministry of the Economy will soon pass a decree in which the modalities of the new tax controls for taxpayers will be established.

The Italian government is preparing to prepare new checks on credit cards and citizens’ current accounts. A new way, therefore, to increase controls and fight tax evasion thanks above all to the help of new technologies. The decision comes after the favorable opinion expressed by the Privacy Guarantor which has given its permission to be able to use an algorithm capable of crossing sensitive user data, which however will remain protected as regards the most sensitive parts. So now it will be up to it will be up to the Ministry of Economy to enact a decree that establishes what the operating procedures will be within which these new cross-checks will take place.

How the new controls on the Revenue Agency’s current accounts will work

The only certainty is that these new controls will be based on a cross-referencing of citizens’ data, which thanks to two algorithms approved by the guarantor, will allow the creation of two distinct databases. The first will consist of an analysis that will take into account of different fiscal risk criteria, however, producing a single and broad list of potentially defaulting citizens. while the second will be more specific and will provide the lists of citizens who fall into one only some risk parameters established to start the investigations.

Read also: RAI fee: sin, exemption deadline has expired, but there is another one

Read also: Scrapping and balance and excerpt: freedom, the new terms put back on track

In this new control activity, it will then be sent to taxpayers, in the event that irregularities are found, a compliance letter that will give citizens the opportunity to regulate themselves spontaneously and without consequences with the taxman. However, it will now be necessary to wait for the decree of the Ministry to understand how much will change compared to the past with these new fiscal controls.