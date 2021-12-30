World

The Guardian newspaper: “The killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi live in luxury resorts run by the Saudi government”

James Reno
At least three members of the team that assassinated the Saudi journalist in 2018 Jamal Khashoggi, they live and work “In seven-star accommodation” inside a government-run security complex of Saudi Arabia where they receive regular visits from family members. This is despite the three being convicted of the crime by a Saudi court. The British newspaper reports it The Guardian citing a source linked to leading Saudi intelligence figures.

Khashoggi’s assassination took place almost four years ago in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. The journalist, who wrote for the Washington Post, had openly criticized the policies and methods of government adopted by Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince Matteo Renzi he has repeatedly referred to as the artificer of an alleged “Saudi Renaissance”. The CIA has defined as probable the hypothesis that the murder took place by direct decision of Mohammed bin Salman who would have had full knowledge of the operation. After being killed the victim was cut to pieces.

According to the testimony gathered by the Guardian, they would reside in government luxury facilities Tubaigy, the coroner who dismembered the journalist’s body inside the embassy premises, Mustafa al-Madani, the stand-in used to make believe that the victim had left the diplomatic post e Mansour Abahussein, believed to be the coordinator of the operation. Any support from the Saudi government also explains the favorable treatment reserved for men sentenced for murder. According to many observers, the one against the condemned was a mock trial, aimed at concealing the role of the members of the ruling family in the affair.

Putin and Lukashenko play hockey together St. Petersburg: the game after diplomatic talks – Video

