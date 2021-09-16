THE GUARDIANS OF DESTINY

by Simona Balduzzi

original title: The Adjustment Bureau

Country: USA

year: 2011

type: fantastic, action

duration: 106 min

subject : Philip K. Dick

direction: George Nolfi

production house: Eletric Shepherd Productions, media Rights Capital

distribution: Universal Pictures

photography: John Toll

music:Thomas Newman

cast: Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Anthony Mackie, John Slattery, Terence Stamp, Michael Kelly, Anthony Ruivivar, Donnie Keshawarz, Shane McRae

With 1 application to the SAG Awards ,“Guardians of Destiny” (2011) cashed in at Box Office Italy 2 million euros. This sentimental thriller – film transposition of the subject of Philip K. Dick , direct George Nolfi in his debut as a director – he amazes for the excellent interpretation of an unpublished work Matt Damon as a romantic and sensitive hero. Nolfi -who wrote “Timeline-At the edge of time” (2003) And “Oceans Twelve” (2004) , after having scripted the beautiful “The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal” (2007) – takes advantage here of the excellent performance of the protagonists, to give shape to a classic love story capable of evoking legacies that are invisible in the viewer’s gaze. Rhythm and suspense, proposed in a desired classic style, exert an irresistible charm that grips, exploiting the appeal of the archetype.

plot

The young man David Norris (Matt Damon) – Fordham University’s brilliant alumni and basketball player résumé, he is running for a New York State Senatorial nomination, being one of the favorites in the election. Due to a compromising photo published in a newspaper, David suffers a heavy electoral defeat. It so happens that David meets the dancer Elise Sellas (Stella Musy) and that thanks to her, David delivers a speech well received by the public, which will make him one of the favorites for the 2010 elections. However, chance and events are imposed beyond the will of the protagonists, suggesting that, even if fate seems to have already decided for the fate of the two young people, everything can be rewritten.