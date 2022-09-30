The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special: Everything We Know

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – the third part of the franchise – will not arrive until 2023, however, we will not have to wait long to see one of our favorite Marvel teams as they will reunite for a Christmas special that will be released in December, giving the final point to Marvel productions this year. Here we answer all common questions and tell you everything we know so far.

Before we start let’s remember that the last time we saw the Guardians of the Galaxy was in Thor: Love and Thunder where they appeared (very) briefly. star lord (Chris Pratt) Drax (Dave Baptist), Nebula (Karen Gillan) Mantis (Pom Klementieff), groot (Vin Diesel), kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) travel alongside the God of Thunder for a while before going their separate ways. The group appears without Gamora, who died in Infinity War, but what happens to past Gamora, who is alive in this timeline, has not been revealed. Now yes, let’s talk about the special.

What’s next for the Guardians? Courtesy

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special be canon?

Yes. It has been revealed that the story will follow the continuity of the universe and will serve as a bridge between the events of endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy. It has been mentioned that the event will conclude Phase 4 of the MCU.

Will it be released in theaters?

No. At the moment there does not appear to be a theatrical release. The special will premiere on Disney+, like Werewolf By Night and other special Marvel presentations.

When does the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special premiere?

There is no release date yet. The name of the special suggests that it will arrive during the last weeks of December, in time for the holidays and to close out the year.

Cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

All the Guardians are back. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn return to their papers, with Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper giving their voices to Groot and Rocket respectively.

Similarly, it has been confirmed that Zoe Saldana will appear as Gamora. At the moment no other special participations have been confirmed, although we can certainly expect some cameos.

The film will be directed and written by James Gunn, who was in charge of the first two films and will return for the third film. The man has expressed that the third film would be the last of the original Guardians and possibly his last with the team, so no doubt these last two events will serve as an exciting conclusion for this group of superheroes.

There is no trailer for the event yet. We will update when we have more information.