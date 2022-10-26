The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The TV movie trailer + YOUR OPINION!

“Our Holiday Gift for You – 11/25/22 – only on Disney+” –James Gunn

After Werewolf By Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ! The first Christmas TV movie in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – whose title is a tribute to the unspeakable Star Wars Holiday Special – is finally unveiled with a trailer shared by James Gunn. I don’t know about you, but it looks cute and the humor present in these images promises to be much more digestible than that of a certain Taika W. It should also be noted that this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.5 will land on Disney+ earlier than expected, on November 25. (But since Christmas TV movie season is already in full swing on TV, maybe that’s not so surprising.) Come on, just a month to go until GIFs of Mantis swaying on the dancefloor hit the web. !

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is made by james gunn and will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, with Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamorah), Dave Bautista (Drax), bradley cooper (rockets), Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Karen Gillan (Nebula).