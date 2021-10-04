News

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce “one of the greatest Marvel characters of all time” (for James Gunn)

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO: The script of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 moved some of the cast members

There is great curiosity for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Christmas special by James Gunn which will be released for Christmas 2022, and will precede Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The director finished the script months ago, and now he piques the curiosity of fans with a little tease. A Twitter user asked him if the special will introduce a new character, as he did Star Wars Holiday Special with Boba Fett (which actually appeared for the first time in the animated clip of the special). Well, Gunn he answered yes:

In my incredibly subjective and often bizarre opinion, we’re introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.

We know well that if Gunn speaks of “one of the greatest characters of all time”, probably refers to some strange and little known figure, whose presence could be almost a joke. We cannot exclude that it is Santa Claus, which exists in the universe Marvel, where is an omega level mutant. Obviously it’s just a guess, so we’ll see.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be shot during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, which should start in November. The plot will be set between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder it’s the same Vol. 3. It seems that the duration will not exceed 40 minutes.

We will keep you posted.

READ ALSO:

In November, the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will be released in 2023, it’s official

James Gunn confirms two fan theories on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

James Gunn talks about his dismissal from Disney and his return for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

The cast and the script

In the cast of di Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will come back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn And Dave Bautista.

The script was rewritten by James Gunn.

Source: Twitter

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
913
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
841
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
787
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
783
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
773
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
771
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
762
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top