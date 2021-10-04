The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce “one of the greatest Marvel characters of all time” (for James Gunn)

READ ALSO: The script of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 moved some of the cast members

There is great curiosity for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Christmas special by James Gunn which will be released for Christmas 2022, and will precede Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The director finished the script months ago, and now he piques the curiosity of fans with a little tease. A Twitter user asked him if the special will introduce a new character, as he did Star Wars Holiday Special with Boba Fett (which actually appeared for the first time in the animated clip of the special). Well, Gunn he answered yes:

In my incredibly subjective and often bizarre opinion, we’re introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we’ll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

We know well that if Gunn speaks of “one of the greatest characters of all time”, probably refers to some strange and little known figure, whose presence could be almost a joke. We cannot exclude that it is Santa Claus, which exists in the universe Marvel, where is an omega level mutant. Obviously it’s just a guess, so we’ll see.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be shot during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, which should start in November. The plot will be set between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder it’s the same Vol. 3. It seems that the duration will not exceed 40 minutes.

The cast and the script

In the cast of di Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will come back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn And Dave Bautista.

The script was rewritten by James Gunn.

