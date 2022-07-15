The Guardians of the Galaxy superhero tree is entitled to its Disney + series, “My name is Groot”!

Disney+ announces the release of a series solely dedicated to the adventures of Guardians of the Galaxy favorite Groot. This is news that delights big fans of Marvel superheroes!

Fans of Marvel superheroes, get ready, because the most extraordinary tree in the universe is in the spotlight. In his Baby Groot version, he will experience great adventures that will lead him to grow. The superhero is this time alone in the spotlight for a new series entitled “My name is Groot”. Find out here the release date of this nugget on Disney+ as well as a taste of its content which promises lots of good surprises.

“My name is Groot”, the series about the adventures of Baby Groot

Within the popular Guardians of the Galaxy gang, there is an extraordinary tree with even more impressive abilities. The latter won the hearts of Marvel movie fans, especially with his baby version. Baby Groot is by far the cutest hero in the Marvel Universe.

For a first, Baby Groot will have to detach himself from his gang to live his own adventures in the series “My name is Groot”. You surely recognize this line since it is the one that constitutes the only words that the favorite of the Guardians of the Galaxy can utter.

Through five short films, we will have the opportunity to follow the wonderful adventures of the famous Baby Groot. This work by Kirsten Lepore announces the journey of a mischievous young tree with the appearance of a child full of innocence. Throughout his growth process, he will attract a lot of boredom over the meetings he will have to do.

Actors who will appear

This series has only one season and promises to be a real success, because we still have the very famous movie actor, Vin Diesel. The latter is responsible for dubbing the hero of the animation, Baby Groot. We will also have the appearance of characters from Marvel Studios.

For this exclusive series for Baby Groot, the other Guardians of the Galaxy warbands will not make an appearance. This means that the favorite tree of lovers of science fiction and Marvel animation will simply be alone in the spotlight.

What about the content of the series “My name is Groot”

Marvel Studios has also published a poster of the animation which guides us on its content. On this poster, we see Baby Groot having a good time listening to music and wearing sunglasses. We also see two white creatures that would surely be an integral part of the young tree’s story.

The release date of the series on Disney + finally known

Marvel Studios had announced the idea of ​​producing a series featuring the cutest baby tree in the universe. However, he had announced the start of filming of the animation at the beginning of 2021. Internet users were so impatient until recently when the release date was announced.

The animation will, in fact, be broadcast exclusively and in streaming on the Disney + platform on August 10, 2022. It has also been notified that the five episodes of the series will be broadcast at the same time on the platform. This is news that comes to soothe the hearts of admirers of Marvel superheroes. They will be able to follow Baby Groot’s journey on the chain without being left wanting. However, the expectation is felt. “My name is Groot” certainly has a thrilling story with breathtaking scenarios in store for us.

It should be remembered after more than a year of waiting, the animation from Marvel Studios will be available on the Disney+ streaming platform from August 10, 2022. Platform subscribers will simply be dazzled by what promises to be a masterpiece of science fiction and animation series. Above all, do not let yourself be told about the adventures of the star of Marvel studios. This is a work not to be missed under any circumstances.