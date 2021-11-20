‘The Gucci Story’: you will become Gucci

On the new Ridley Scott movie? Murder, greed and greed. And who better than an extraordinary cast including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino to bring this true story to life?

In the 1970s, Aldo (Al Pacino) and Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) ran the Gucci house. Their sons Paolo (Jared Leto) and Maurizio (Adam Driver) seem unfit and unwilling to take the lead. Until Maurizio married Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Because the young woman and Aldo end up convincing the new husband to join the ranks of the maison. Then the couple begins an irresistible rise, until everything collapses. Here’s what you need to know behind the scenes of this event film.

The feature film is based on Sarah Jay Forden’s “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed”, released in 2001. It is Giannina Scott, wife of director Ridley Scott – and also producer – who bought the rights to adaptation 20 years ago general.

“The Gucci Saga” was shot in 43 days, in chronological order, in Rome and Northern Italy. Milan was the backdrop to the scenes that should have taken place in New York.

Italian-born screenwriter Roberto Bentivina wrote the screenplay for “The Gucci Saga”, doing his research. He thus added information from newspapers and interviews, including the fact, for example, that Paolo was fascinated by pigeons. And the author did not hesitate to compare Gucci with the Medici. “They collided with each other, not realizing that they were thus destroying what they had built. From a literary and cinematographic point of view, this story lends itself perfectly to the treatment of narration because it is that of betrayal ”. The author made another analogy. “As with Michael Corleone in The Godfather, there is a certain amount of fatalism in Maurizio’s rise. He knows it will end badly ”.

After seeing A Star Is Born, Ridley Scott approached Lady Gaga for the role of Patrizia. The singer and actress immediately immersed herself in her character, living as Patrizia for 18 months and adopting an Italian accent that she struggled to break. He never wanted to meet the real Patricia, preferring to “discover this story through the eyes of a curious woman interested in the journalistic approach. Which means no one will tell me who Patricia Gucci is. Not even Patricia Gucci “.

Jared Leto also threw himself into his character. His makeup and prosthetics – he arrived every morning at 4.30am to leave – made him so unrecognizable that the first day of shooting he enjoyed meeting Al Pacino on set without him. He revealed who he is.

Among the props in the film is a 1991 Lamborghini Diablo, on loan from the automaker for production. The 1969 Jaguar C was built specifically for shooting with only six examples built at the time.

In total, Lady Gaga’s outfits lasted at least 60 hours.

Costume designer Janty Yates chose to order costumes for Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons from the same New York designer who wore Denzel Washington in “American Gangster”.

“The Gucci Saga” will premiere on November 24th.