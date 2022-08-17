The guest list and a very special wedding dress: what Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s three-day wedding will be like

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will celebrate their second wedding this weekend at the actor’s property in Georgia (The Grosby Group)

A month after their secret and intimate wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married again, this time in front of friends and family at the actor’s $8 million estate in Savannah, Georgia.

Sources close to the couple, nicknamed Bennifer, have confirmed to the site TMZ That this weekend there will be a big party at the actor’s mansion.

A source revealed to Page Six that “intimate celebration for family and friends” of three days It will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday, and conclude on Sunday with an outdoor barbecue and picnic.

According to the US press, the guest list includes Matt DamonJimmy Kimmel and the actor’s younger brother, Casey Affleck. “JLo is going to be the star. Ben wants her to be the center of attention on his big day.”, the source told Page Six.

This place has a special meaning for the couple as they planned their first wedding there before they called off their engagement in 2004.

It is also expected that JLo wears a dress designed by Ralph Lauren made in Italywhile the magazine fashion will have the exclusive material. The star event planner Colin Cowie is behind all the details of your lavish celebration.

Ben Affleck bought the property in 2003 (The Grosby Group)

The Oscar winner bought the mansion in 2003 while dating JLo and paid close to $7 million of dollars. He put the property up for sale in 2019 for $8.9 million but he withdrew it from the market when he did not receive any purchase proposal.

The property is a multi-residential complex overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island. Visitors must obtain the permission of an island resident before crossing the bridge that gives access to the exclusive enclave that has a golf course and an equestrian center.

The complex consists of three separate houses, each called “The Big House”, “Oyster House” and “Summer Cottage”.

“The Big House” has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Built as a guest house, the “Oyster House” has three stories and can comfortably accommodate more than twenty people. Meanwhile, “Summer Cottage” is another home on the property and was designed for hot, humid southern summers with an outside living room and dining room.

The property also has its own dock.

Ben Affleck’s mansion in Georgia was listed for USD 8.9 million in 2019 (The Grosby Group)

The three-day celebration will take place after Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas andl July 16, almost 20 years after calling off their first engagement.

JLo confirmed the news in her newsletter On the JLo.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. He has the patience to wait twenty years,” he wrote last month. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all of whom made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

JLo is expected to post some pictures of her second wedding on her website, through which she also confirmed that she had secretly married in Las Vegas.

The former couple rekindled their romance in early 2021 following JLo’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and the Oscar winner’s split with Cuban Ana de Armas. The couple announced their engagement in April, 20 years after they first got engaged in 2002.

