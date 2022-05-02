The guest list and the most notorious absences

There are only a few hours left for the big night of the fashion world. After having to be postponed for several years due to the pandemic, the Met gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is fashion’s big party. The appointment continues to be a great catwalk through which the best-known celebrities from the world of culture, entertainment and show business pass at an international level.

rated as the Superbowl of the fashion world by André Leon Talley, mythical creative director of fashion and that he will miss the gala for the first time this year, after his death last January. The fashion festival has been fascinating the world since 1973, in part thanks to its themes, and the fact is that every year, the dress code changes to be associated with an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and this year it will not be less, since it promises to return all the glamor and power of the golden age of the United States.

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. JUSTIN LANE / EFE

The first theme of all was called The World of Balenciaga, and after some challenges like the catholic-inspired outfits that walked the carpet in 2018 or the Camp outfits of 2019, which tried to capture humor, irony and exaggeration; comes the theme of 2022, in relation to this year’s exhibition: In America: An Anthology of Fashion (as ‘second part’ and related to the previous year, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion). This year, the theme of the gala is the so-called Gilded Glamoror what is the same, the outfits will have to refer to that ‘golden age’ of the United States at the end of the 19th century, in which everything was characterized by having many ornaments, with highly structured patterns and representing power and the immense fortunes of that dominant society.

‘The Golden Age’, starring Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski (in the image), available on HBO Max. ALISON COHEN PINK/HBO Max

What is expected of this night of May 2 are impressive outfits, with a lot of shine and spectacular fabrics; not necessarily period costumes taken from a museum, as if they were fresh from one of those parties that are lived in the golden agewhich is currently broadcasting its first season on HBO Max, but surely they will have some literary reference or that moment in which great social events were experienced, such as the mythical dances of the Vanderbilt family, where the powerful dressed to be seen and admired .

the guest list



A long-awaited gala that will have hosts up to the task, who, as fashion announced a few weeks ago, will be the actors Lin Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. As honorary hosts, the gala will feature Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, designer Tom Ford and the editor-in-chief of fashionAnna Wintour.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds act as hosts of the gala along with actors Regina King and Lin Manuel Miranda. Evan Agostini/AP

The Met gala usually brings together the cream of the crop from the world of culture and entertainment. If last year stars like Rihanna, Jennifer López, Kim Kardashian or Megan Fox managed to leave those present speechless with their outfits, it seems that this year all of them will repeat so that we can see their interpretation of the theme of this edition

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, May 2019 Evan Agostini

Among others, other international stars are also expected to attend, such as the singers Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Elliot Page or the actor Timothée Chalamet, who acted as host in the last edition.

Who we will not see is one of the favorites of the stylists, the actress Zendaya, who already confirmed at the time that she could not attend due to scheduling problems. The same as Dua Lipa, that she will not be able to attend the event either when she is immersed in her professional commitments.

Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2019 GTRES

Who we will probably not see is the singer Adele, who has never attended this famous event. Who will also not appear will be Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep or Angelina Jolie, who surprisingly, have never been invited.

Singer Demi Lovato is also unlikely to attend, after her “horrible experience” the last time she attended the event in 2016, when she was harassed by another celebrity she never named, but who spoiled her night for the rest of her days. days. Britney Spears, for her part, is not expected to attend either, and she herself has already confirmed that she will stay home.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at the 2016 Met Gala GTRES

Who will also stay at home will be Zayn Malik, especially after his breakup with supermodel Gigi Hadid, mother of his daughter Khai, with whom he had attended until now, although he has always stated that he has no interest in the event.

How can I see the gala?



Attending the gala is something only suitable for a few, and the fact is that the event is known for its exclusivity, since not everyone can pay the almost 30,000 euros (at least) that a ticket costs.

Rosalía in her flamenco-inspired dress at the Met gala Guerin Charles/ABACA

However, it can be seen in streaming: Vogue will be the main medium where the gala will be broadcast live, which will begin on its platforms (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) from 6:00 p.m. US time (midnight in Spain) and will feature luxury presenters, such as the actresses Vanessa Hudgens, LaLa Anthony or the editor of fashionHamish Bowles.

