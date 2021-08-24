the guest list circulating is fake!

There guest list of the Met Gala 2021, a prestigious fashion event, to be held on 13 September, attended by high-level celebrities from all over the world, is online but… it is false. Let’s be clear.

For days, names of VIPs have been circulating on the net who could participate in the event organized at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The images, which in addition to the guest list also shows where they should sit, are from an Instagram account, _metgala2021, which specifies in the bio “Not affiliated with the Met Museum“. The reliability of the source is uncertain, as the profile was previously a Kim Kardashian fan page! If you add to this that he spelled many influencer names (and others) incorrectly, it should be clear that something is wrong. Nevertheless, many users have taken it for real and dream of indignation for the VIPs present and / or for those excluded.

An unofficial list accredit to the event: James Charles, Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, Bretman Rock, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Jeffree Star, Liza Koshy, Nikkie Tutorials and Bella Poarch. To them would be added, among others (in alphabetical order): Anna Wintour, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, all BTS, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Cardi B, Cheryl Cole, Dyalan O ‘Brien, Doja Cat Harry Styles, Jared Leto Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Hart, Kate Moss, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Louis Tomlinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Scarlett Johannson, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Timothee Chamalet, Troye Sivan.

The names of Cole Sprouse and Khaby Lame also appear in some graphics. Will the Italian tiktoker be present? It is very unlikely. On more than one occasion Khaby has said that he dreams of going to the United States, but is unable to do so since they do not grant him a visa.

Loading... Advertisements

At the moment the representatives of the MET, contacted by Insider, they refused to answer, leaving the doubt that there is some truth in those lists. Obviously, by inserting some important names, someone will actually be present, but at the moment it seems evident that the list is false.

The official names. The hope is that, while we wait, some official statement will come out. We will keep you posted.

[FOTO: TikTok]













