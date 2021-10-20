the guests, from Cameron Diaz to Adele

Today is the big day.

After wedding list on Amazon And the revelations of the menu (and more) from Tmz, today Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are getting married. In Rhode Island. Look at all of Jennifer’s loves in the gallery.

A few hours early they have already been seen disembarking Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden. Adele. Kris Jenner in fake fur by Tom Ford. All guests of the dinner that Jenny and Cooke offered them on Friday night, on Rose Island… Then came Emma Stone and Sienna Miller.

Bradley Cooper, who has been paired with Jenny in three films, is obviously also expected. Including what earned her the Oscar (Bright side). Who knows if he will bring Lea de Seine, his daughter…

Will the bride be in Dior, the maison of which she is testimonial? Maybe not. For the engagement party on May 15th, she had chosen a pink dress by L.Wells. That is Lauren Wells, wedding dress designer. Above all, his cousin: look at it below …

Certainly the location is worthy of the star of Mother!

Yes, because apparently JLaw (29) and Cooke (34) they chose a former haunted mansion. Strange presences. Worthy of that of Mother! It is the film by Darren Aronofsky, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Couple in love in a not-so-dream residence. Or at least from dreams that become nightmares. Look for it …

The quote is not causal, as Darren and Jennifer have been a couple for a couple of years or so. Just enough time to shoot that movie. Written by him for her.

The dwelling chosen by the couple who is laying today is the one you see above. Fascinating. Majestic. Belcourt of Newport. Defined as a “castle haunted by negative energies”. The most common adjective: “extravagant” …

In Louis XIII style it was designed in the late nineteenth century by Richard Morris Hunt himself who “signed” the Statue of Liberty. The first owners were the very wealthy Oliver Belmont and his wife Alva Vanderbilt. Look for the movie The age of innocence with Daniel Day Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder. To get an idea of ​​life at the time.

Since then it has been the location of “extreme parties” with various themes. Like the “no underwear” one… From owner to owner it went as far as Carolyn Rafaelian, in 2012. Jeweler. Which literally had her disinfected by a shaman. As she herself stated.

The perfect location for Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding, in fact …

