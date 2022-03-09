the guide for hosts- Corriere.it

Of Sara Bettoni

The list of hotspots and health services guaranteed by Ats Milano. Provided the distribution of Ffp2 masks and access to all necessary vaccinations

Over 930 families have already given their willingness to welcome refugees from Ukraine into their homes, according to data collected by Caritas Ambrosiana. In the province of Milan alone there are 342. However, many are wondering how they can guarantee guests adequate health care or how to allow them to get vaccinated against Covid. The Milan Ats has prepared a guide and organized services dedicated to Ukrainian refugees.

The anti-Covid controls The Milan Ats reminds that refugees have to undergo a nasopharyngeal swab anti-Covid within 48 hours of entering Italy. If the result is negative, for those over 6 years old anyway It is mandatory to wear the Ffp2 masks for 5 days. If the positive buffer applies mandatory isolation.

The hotspots Refugees are invited to show up within 5 days of arrival in Italy at one of the hotspot centers of the territory to receive essential services. At this link you can consult the addresses for the city of Milan, the hinterland and the province of Lodi.

Services for minors, pregnant mothers and those with a Schengen visa For minors, pregnant women and those who have a visa issued in the Schengen area, hotspots can obtain registration with the regional health service, with the issue of a provisional health card. With this card you can contact any family doctor or pediatrician for free, even for the prescription of drugs or diagnostic tests.

How to get the Stp code For other Ukrainian refugees, at the counters It is possible to receive the Stp code (Foreigner Temporarily Present), necessary to obtain health services and prescriptions for drugs as well paid by the regional health service.

Vaccines and masks for everyone All Ukrainian refugees at hotspots will be able to undergo anti-Covid nasopharyngeal swab, carry out a medical examination with vaccination history, access the anti-Covid-19 vaccination offer and additional vaccinations planned for childhood and adulthood (anti-diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and poliomyelitis), receive Ffp2 masks.

In case of Covid symptoms In the event of fever and respiratory symptoms, Ats recommends contacting a family doctor or continuing assistance (former medical guard) and undergoing a nasopharyngeal swab to search for the Sars-Cov-2 virus. The swab can be performed free of charge and without an appointment at all swab points of the territory. Here is the list.

The hotspots in the other Lombard Ats For assistance in the other provinces it is necessary to consult the relevant Ats website. Lombardy Region is working to welcome, assist and support refugees from Ukraine, in compliance with the indications of the central government – recall the governor Attilio Fontana and the vice president Letizia Moratti – with a coordinated action of Civil Protection and Prefecture and with the involvement of all the bodies of the regional health service.

