the guide to purchased development studies

Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo have carried out a major acquisition campaign in 2021. Here are the most important development studios

2021 was a very lucrative year from a video game industry perspective. Not only with regard to the releases that have characterized the past, but the “good intentions” for 2022. In fact, after the COVID-19 pandemic, we are ready for a year full of surprises and huge arrivals. And this thanks to massive acquisition campaign implemented by the great giants of the sector, for very important development studies that took place in 2021.

At least it has this effect on two fronts in particular. In the first place for the possibility of having huge funds and features to be able to stay on the crest of the wave of video game development. Secondly, given the great competition, the ability to join forces to be able to give life to something always new and attractive for the general public. But let’s see specifically what the development studios were and by whom they were purchased last year.

The 2021 development studies acquisition campaign

As usual, the sector has allowed us to take a close look at everything that awaits us for 2022. The surprises are impressive. A striking example is the arrival of the new ILL, L’horror experience which relies on the use of the Unreal Engine 5. Particularity that, not only by large companies, but also by independent developers who have intended to make important changes. Like the new app for editing the DualSense of PS5.

Even if from a certain point of view, these development studies are progressively losing their independence, the situation proves to be the only possible one. Looking closely at how the acquisition campaign works, just highlight what Xbox has done. With the Game Pass, the request for titles it has always been at the center of the company’s business. The biggest was undoubtedly that relating to the group to which Bethesda belongs. We are talking about Zenimax Media. While we have not seen any of these new proposals for the time being, the company has made a move worth $ 7.5 billion.

On the PlayStation front, on the other hand, the focus is much more on consolidating relations with who uses PC to play. Housemarque, after several years of collaboration, has definitively become part of the famous Japanese brand. Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Nixxes Software and Valkyrie Entertainment are other studios acquired by Sony.

Finally, speaking of Nintendo, it seems that it is not as interested as the other two ad giants acquire new studies for his future. In fact, the main interest of the house is to keep existing collaborations active, strengthening them. Next Level Games is for example the studio that has seen substantial investments to continue developing its offer.