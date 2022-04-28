the guide to understand what is happening

Nothing has captured as much attention these last two weeks as the televised trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. If you want to know the details of this case that is causing such a stir on social networks, we give you a guide to understand what is happening in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

If we look at the background of this trial, we know that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began their relationship in 2012 after meeting in the movie Diary of a seducer. Only 3 years later they got married and the marriage lasted a total of 15 months. It was in that same divorce petition where Amber Heardthe applicant, accused the well-known actor of having beaten her.

The authorities chose to apply a restraining order to the actor for the statements made by Amber Heard. The actor denied that these statements were true.

After these events, Amber Heard withdrew the restraining order and signed a millionaire agreement with Johnny Depp, who had the objective of starting an amicable divorce process for both parties. Finally, the divorce was signed in January 2017.

Amber Heard’s ‘Me Too’ Article and Disney’s Firing

Everything seemed to have ended with that divorce that separated the couple, however in December 2018, the Amber Heard’s ‘Me Too’ article he put this relationship back on all the covers. The actress wrote an article in The Washington Post where she said that she was a public figure who represents domestic abuse and although the actor Johnny Depp was not named in the article, all eyes were on him for the abuse that she had declared in the restraining order lawsuit.

One year after these statements, Johnny Depp was fired from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. In the first sessions of this trial, Amber Heard’s defense wanted to unlink this article with Disney’s dismissal of Johnny Depp, presenting a document with several complaints about the actor’s behavior.

The defamation lawsuits that take them to court

Faced with all these facts, Johnny Depp decides to file a defamation lawsuit in March 2020, in it, the actor asked his former partner for 50 million dollars, stating that her accusations were “demonstrably false”, it is on this occasion where The actor first accuses Amber of possible abuse against him.

The actress opted for a counterclaim that would arrive on September 2 and would have a sum of 100 million against Johnny Depp.

The trial comes two years later

The April 11, 2022 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced each other again by giving start the trial in Virginia court. The demands of the actors face each other in a defamation trialwhere substance use, abuse and mistreatment have been touched on, and how these have had effects on the actors.

What is judged at all times is the defamation and the effects on the personal and professional life of each actor, it is not a domestic violence trial as such, no matter how much the networks can create confusion in this event.

The trial is expected to have a duration of about 6 weeks and surely, you will be able to see some faces and names known worldwide.

The first days of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In the opening statements of the trial, the defense of the actress declared that Depp had sexually assaulted the actress while she was unconscious. This set off alarm bells and Johnny Depp’s lawyers categorically denied such a statement.

The latter affirm that Amber Heard would be the real cause of the violence in the marriage and point out that if such an accusation were true, it was not named or declared in the actress’s first lawsuit, being an event of great importance, which If true, the declared facts would have been included.

East trial continues to advance and the statement of the actor Johnny Depp is already known, it remains to be seen how the statements of those affected and of the different witnesses continue to finish making a clear sentence of what happened in this marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.