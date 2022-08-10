The Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant leaves the national energy system (+AUDIO)

Government sources have just announced the exit from the national energy system of the “Guiteras” thermoelectric plant, one of the main ones and one of the ones that contributes the most to the system. Longer blackouts are expected across the country as a result of this outage.

“In the Noon Newscast we will offer information from the Electric Union. They specify that the departure of the CTE Antonio Guiteras from the National Electric System is imminent,” official media assured in the morning hours.

This August 8, an affectation of more than a thousand MW was expected. In the afternoon, on the National TV News, the departure of said thermoelectric plant at that time was confirmed. They explained that it was as a “result of the event at the super tanker base”. They added that the unit ran out of water supply at night. Listen to the explanation at the end.

They also explained that an attempt was made to supply water with pipes, but this was not enough and it was necessary to stop their work until the situation was resolved. Due to this, the system is more complex than before, with an affectation of more than 1,100 MW. They point out that alternatives are being sought to face this problem that further aggravates the already desperate situation of blackouts on the island.

His return to the system will depend on the stability of the water levels, something that can take several days. The electrical directors of the island did not give a date for the return of the “Guiteras”, because until now only estimates are being worked on.

GUITERAS OUT: MORE BLACKOUTS IN CUBA

Until the morning the premature departure of the Guiteras was not foreseen. Official media even claimed that “with fuel coverage for 1.5 days and receiving more crude. Steadily generating 215 MW”. However, everything soon changed.

The “Antonio Guiteras” Thermoelectric Power Plant was founded in March 1988 in the province of Matanzas, Cuba. It is the block that provides the greatest stability to the national electricity system, generating about 280 megawatt-hours under normal conditions for said system.