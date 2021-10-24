The gun is safe, for the gunsmith and Baldwin’s assistant director of the film everything was fine

Investigations to find out why a prop weapon used on the set of the movie “Rush” with Alec Baldwin could have killed one person and wounded another continues. According to the American media, the two people who had the gun in hand before Baldwin were the set weapons master and assistant director.

Alec Baldwin (Ph Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Investigations to find out why a prop used on the set of the movie “Rush” with Alec Baldwin could have killed one person and injured another continue. The American actor was the protagonist, in spite of himself, of the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of the western director Joel Souza: it was he, in fact, who fired the fatal shot, after the ” cold gun “, or rather the safety of the prop gun. Investigators are trying to understand how it was possible that a bullet was present in the prop weapon and what were the dynamics and responsibilities of this absurd death. The Los Angeles Times also wrote that in the days leading up to the shooting there had been problems with firearms.

Apparently the weapon Hutchins was killed with was prepared by the master of arms of the set Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – to his second film on set, after one called The Old Way “, with Clint Howard and Nicolas Cage – and that it was the assistant director Dave Halls who delivered it into Baldwin’s hands, as the New York Times writes. the testimonies of five firearms experts on the set who stressed how against the protocol this practice was, because it should be directly the production gunsmith who delivered the weapon into the actor’s hands. It was Gutierrez-Reed who collected the shell of the gun, handing it over to the sheriff, while Halls said he had no idea the gun was loaded with a real bullet.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, through some sources close to the production, Alec Baldwin was shooting a scene where he was supposed to shoot and the directing team still hadn’t moved to the video area, far from the set, where they were supposed to check the footage; the director of photography was looking at the scene on the shoulder of an operator who had a monitor in front of her when the bullet hit her, continuing in its trajectory and wounding the director who was behind her. Baldwin would have fired two shots, with the first being harmless and the second being fatal. After leaving the hospital, the director said he was destroyed by the loss of a colleague and a friend.

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the film Rust

According to some workers on the set, already in the previous days there had been an accident with prop weapons. Accident that should have led to some decision on the part of the production, the workers accuse, but which in the end had no consequence. With such a problem, in fact, there should have been an investigation, which apparently never happened: “It should have been an investigation into what happened – said a crew member, as the LA Times writes -. There were no safety meetings. There was no guarantee it wouldn’t happen again. All they wanted was to run, run, run. ” The production has issued a note discussing cast safety priority and writes, “While we have not been notified of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or props on set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while the production will be discontinued. We will continue to work with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew after this tragic period. “