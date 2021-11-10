The Gunk has a release date, available at launch on Xbox Game Pass – Nerd4.life

The Gunk finally has one exit date, announced today at the Thunderful World event, set for December 16, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, with the game also appearing in a new video and new images below.

The Gunk will be available for purchase at price of 29.99 euros or played for free by subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service at launch, with direct inclusion in the catalog of titles available for subscription. The game returned to show itself during today’s presentation event by Image & Form with the new trailer that you can find below and shows some stages of the gameplay.

Developed by the same authors as the SteamWorld series, The Gunk is a action adventure in the third person characterized by a particular somewhat cartoonish sci-fi setting, which sees us explore a wide and exotic world and fight against a mysterious threat, constituted by gunk, a strange jelly-like material that is spreading on the planet.

This sort of sentient material has several characteristics and is fundamental for gameplay purposes, not only because it represents the threat to be faced but also because it is a raw material of great importance, which can be manipulated and used in other ways.

Through a particular glove multipurpose we can suck the gunk and then use it to shape the setting and build new objects, as well as fight against bizarre creatures.

All this will also lead us to decide the fate of the planet, between saving it or exploiting it completely. We last saw The Gunk in a gameplay video last August, now there is confirmation that it will arrive this year with a release set for the December 16, 2021.