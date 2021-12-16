The Gunk, review – Nerd4.life

We reviewed The Gunk: after the excellent SteamWorld series, the talented Image & Form are throwing themselves on a completely three-dimensional title. Will they have done well?

The ecosystem of independent developers can seem rather static at times, but it actually tends to change even faster than triple A industry. On the other hand, when you have a team of skilled creatives at your disposal, the road is always the one of ” big leap “, usually with a shift from 2D to 3D or an exponential increase in production resources. Some software houses manage to evolve with an almost disarming naturalness, yet there are those that fail miserably, even with a respectable pedigree behind them. Similar stumbles usually derive from calculation errors, or from the simple inability to properly evaluate the efforts necessary to change a large part of one’s internal philosophy, an event that is far from rare if up to that moment one has always chosen to tackle the job ” in a small way “(or with an almost extended family structure). Even with such difficulties to overcome, however, if a well-known team tries to undertake this winding path the expectations are predictably high, as the probability of finding a real gem increases. When Image & Form presented The Gunk, therefore, more than one enthusiast raised their antennas, convinced that they could see the talent of the team to which we owe the SteamWorld series explode thanks to a action adventure in three dimensions. As already mentioned, however, sometimes you go too far, and a solid mine of talent behind a project may not be enough. After completing the game, in fact, we doubt it will be the title capable of getting the name of this team of Swedish programmers off the ground. We explain why in ours The Gunk review.

Narrative: in search of energy The Gunk: the arrival on the planet The differences of The Gunk from the previous works of Image & Form are noticeable almost immediately: it is, as mentioned, a super linear action adventure and markedly narrative. The game puts you in the shoes of Rani, a space excavator who reaches a mysterious planet with her partner Beck, in search of energy sources and / or riches. Armed with a powerful mechanical arm capable of sucking up various types of materials, Rani then sets out to explore the newly discovered world, but waiting for her she finds a verdant landscape invaded by a strange dark substance – immediately baptized Gunk by the girl – who once out of the way gives way to promising energy explosions and the sudden rebirth of nearby vegetation. Obviously, the search for the source of all this leads the couple to face something very different from a simple exploratory expedition. The Gunk: The blob leaves behind only desolation As you will have understood, we are faced with a fairly malleable premise, which can be developed in many interesting ways. The Gunk however, albeit very guided by his plot, does not particularly shine for dialogues or characterization of the characters and on the whole it never manages to exalt. Throughout the campaign, in fact, the story gives the impression more of being a justification for advancing than a real support of experience, and there is no lack of heavy ingenuity in the writing. Nothing terrible, for heaven’s sake, however the title would undoubtedly have gained from a little more commitment in this field, given that it is far from free of defects in the other aspects. In fact, you can easily overlook a non-excellent narrative if the gameplay leaves you speechless, however in The Gunk the choices made by the developers are not always the best.

Structure and gameplay: lots of slime. Too much too. The Gunk: the vegetation is colorful to say the least If you go to analyze the structure in reality, nothing particularly wrong is found: The Gunk is a sort of “fake exploration title” in which the three-dimensional maps have obvious crossroads placed there mainly to solve some extra puzzles and obtain additional resources. The materials recovered deviating from the recommended route can then be used to enhance Rani’s glove in various ways and make life easier in dangerous situations. The problem lies in the ease of puzzles and in the even excessive linearity of the progress: the campaign has very simple puzzles and an all too obvious path for progression for at least three quarters of the duration; things get slightly complicated only in the final phase, and even in that specific case being stuck for more than a dozen seconds in front of a puzzle is a rarity. Just to make you understand to what extent the challenge level is low: we were really still only a couple of times during the adventure; both were not due to abstruse puzzles, but to bugs that forced us to restart the last checkpoint to activate platforms that had not started. The Gunk: Fights are more of a nuisance than anything else The battles against some monsters in the title they do not change the situation much: they are not very varied enemies with very simple patterns, which mostly represent a nuisance while resolving the various situations in which Rani finds herself entangled (their general difficulty is lowered as soon as you get some specific upgrades). To further weaken the whole, then, we put the Gunk: a slime scattered everywhere to be constantly cleaned in order to reach the following areas. Eliminating that blob itself isn’t bad – the sucking effect of Rani’s glove is visually very pleasing, and cleaning up 3D maps is almost relaxing most of the time. The general pace, however, is even too staid and the need to continually cancel these obscure agglomerations from the journey only lowers it further, leading to some boring phases (especially the initial ones, given the ease).

Technical sector and judgment: soft lemon The Gunk: in an alien facility Let me be clear, even with all the criticisms described above, this is not really a bad video game. The Gunk works, it doesn’t last very long, and it does its dirty job while also offering some flashes of fun and intelligence here and there. The problem is its generally mediocre quality, which certainly a handful of moments managed to revive are not enough. This general “barely sufficient” level, however, is also found in technical sector, where outside of the Gunk-related effects we described earlier there is very little of note to speak of. The three-dimensional models of the maps and characters are nice, but far from superlative, the animations are woody and the art direction is lackluster. In general, the most annoying thing were certain bugs: some minor – such as platforms that become “solid” with a slight delay, or hiccups of the physics engine – others significantly more critical, such as those that forced us to reset a few times. Many of these bugs seem known if nothing else, so it’s plausible that the team will fix them with the first patches. The only element that stands out? There soundtrack. The sound design of the game is remarkable, and accompanies the events with absolutely spot-on sounds, passing from incredibly relaxing music during the quiet phases, to more tense moments clearly highlighted by more hostile and disturbing melodies. From the team to the reins of this work, however, we really expected a lot more.