The Gunk – The Review

THE REVIEW IN BRIEF A game with simple mechanics, which can be mastered easily making it a pleasant gateway to the video game.

Anyone looking for a challenge or more than an easy alien walk will be disappointed

The experience is more focused on storytelling and exploration, making The Gunk a somewhat relaxing game.

Rani and Beck, along with the robot Curt, are traveling the cosmos aboard the Bunny in search of energy, when they pick up a potentially very interesting signal from a negligible planet. Intrigued, they decide to land to check. These are the premises of The Gunk, game developed by the Swedes of Image & Form (mostly known for the SteamWorld Dig series), coming to Xbox and PC these days.

The double face of simplicity

Beyond the narrative framework, which starts from the exploration of an alien world and then goes beyond, The Gunk is in fact a platformer whose core gameplay mechanics define its very identity. Arriving on the planet, Beck and Rani (the latter controlled by the player) discover that the surface is covered and suffocated by a black slime, the consistency of a foam, which is immediately baptized Gunk. When Rani sucks in that slime with her mechanical hand, affectionately called Pumpkin and the legacy of a work accident that cost her right forearm, the freed area blooms with life.

The vegetation, formerly gray and withered, raises its head and, in some cases, even some animals return to show themselves in public. This is not a purely aesthetic change because with the reappearance of the alien flora, platforms and walkways are formed in order to proceed with the exploration of the area. The aim remains the search for the origin of the energy captured by the orbit, which soon turns out to be a liquid called Geist, equally responsible for both the flourishing vegetation and the appearance of the Gunk (in fact, a waste element of the Geist).

Visually it is not a game capable of surprising, but some inspired glimpses still manages to offer it.

In terms of gameplay, these elements give life to a game with simple and immediate mechanics. With the mechanical hand the player can clean up the area by sucking up the slime and returning the vegetation: at that point some of the flowering plants can be thrown into Geist’s pools to create further paths, or detonated to clear the path of obstacles. Furthermore, by analyzing the environment, new sources of resources are discovered (divided into organic, metal, fiber, alien) that can be collected and spent at the ship’s workbench to enhance Rani’s glove or stamina.

As mentioned, The Gunk, rests on a gameplay made up of a few, simple elements, and it is definitely a desired thing, to focus the player’s attention more on history and exploration. If on the one hand this gives shape to a game that is easy to master and read, if not relaxing, on the other it does The Gunk an experience that at no point can be defined as challenging, innovative, if not even stimulating. Mind you: the mechanic of cleaning the map from the slime gives that satisfying feeling that causes chills of pleasure to the maniacs of order, but it is also overused. At the umpteenth area where you spend most of your time like a self-aware roomba, you feel a pinch of boredom, if it were only for the beginning to the end, the innovations introduced are minimal.

The rate of challenge, wanting to look for it, lies in the few enemies that you meet, and who can be defeated by aspirating and throwing them, or in the need to know how to read and interpret the path to take, always however very simple. As I progressed in the adventure of Rani and companions, the preponderant thought was that of having a toy for children in your hands. In the positive sense of the term, mind you. A game that can also be accomplished by children in their first experiences with the medium. This is because, on the whole, The Gunk it is a work that has its own personality, its own artistic and playful coherence and that what it does, albeit simple, does it well without many frills and without noteworthy flaws (apart from some uncertainty in the animations).

I don’t want to, but after half an hour I put the music volume almost to a minimum. A documentary melody full of puppies and auroras, which takes little to tire.

At best, one can complain of an imprecise combat system, even if the word combat itself should be understood in many quotes, or the lack of a map to interrogate in the few moments when the path is not so clear. All weaknesses that do not allow The Gunk to aim for glory, but not even sink it without appeal.