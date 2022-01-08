“The Gunslinger ‘on fire’ is back. I want to show my guns here at the Franchi”

The Polish striker introduces himself: “A great project here, I can play with Vlahovic”

At Fiorentina it is the day of the presentation of Krzysztof Piatek. “I really want to prove my worth: I think this project is a great project, the team plays attacking football and for me it is important. I am a forward and here to score – said the Polish striker -” The Gunslinger ‘on fire’ is back … I want to demonstrate and show my guns here at Franchi. I can play with Vlahovic“.

After his experiences with Genoa and Milan, Piatek is ready for his third adventure in Serie A: “Fiorentina plays in an offensive way, I’m a player who scores and helps the team. We play 4-3-3, with a tip, but for me it is important to demonstrate my worth in training in order to change the manager’s mind. For me it was a good offer, I think there is a future here. I want to stay here, but first I have to prove everything on the pitch. and let’s see “.

About Vlahovic. “He is a great striker, I have scored 30 goals in one season. I am a player who scores, he too is a great talent with a lot of potential. We can also play together.”

The target. “We can go to Europe, it would be important for Fiorentina. I’m here to help the team.”

PRADE: “ISCO DOES NOT INTEREST”

Next to Piatek, in the conference there is the ds Daniele Pradè, who took stock of the market. “We are all very happy to present Piatek. It will be his day and we want to talk only about him. I’ll just make a small premise: these days there have been many rumors about Isco – he explained -. We are not interested, we don’t even know who the agents are. It is very strong but there is nothing. From here to the end of the transfer market we will try to find intelligent situations for those players who are not happy with the short playing time they have here at Fiorentina “.