The gutter road accelerates ready another three hundred thousand euros – Chronicle

Ok from the city council to the increase of 300 thousand euros for the new gutter road, in Igea Marina, in the colonies area. This is the first section, between via dei Mille and via Cardano. “It is not that here we start the work on the eaves road and shortly after comes the trc project that needs space …

Ok from the city council to the increase of 300 thousand euros for the new gutter road, in Igea Marina, in the colonies area. This is the first section, between via dei Mille and via Cardano. “Isn’t it that the work on the gutter road starts here with us and shortly after comes the trc project that needs spaces right where the aforementioned road should flow?”, Ask the opposition from several voices. For the ‘new road axis in the area

colonie – first section from the avenue

dei Mille in via Cardano ‘, already financed with 1.140 million with

own funds, the Municipality has “deemed it necessary to modify the work to increase the economic framework of 300 thousand euros”. The project – or all the various excerpts – for a total amount of 3.6 million euros has already been approved some time ago. As for the increase in costs, it is justified by “the modification of the project of the plant network for the delivery of rainwater relating to the new viability for the hydraulic safety of the colonies area”.

Mayor Giorgetti is clear that this is “a framework of interventions in which those that will define the new course for the southern area of ​​the territory stand out, a territory for which we are working to overcome the very concept of the ‘colonies area'”. A portion of the territory in which, he explained, “we see the demolition of old colonies intensifying and the emergence of new activities, with respect to which the administration is making full

its part: significant the medium-long term intervention concerning the new road of

eaves between via dei Mille and via Agedabia “.