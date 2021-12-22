the gym is reborn after years of inactivity – Corriere.it

from Elisabetta Andreis

“It was long overdue.” The Rava Foundation financed the construction site. Inauguration with Turci, Colombari and Costacurta. Gatto (Juvenile Court): “Important signs”

Green, blue, red. Colors chosen by the Beccaria boys who, together with the volunteers of the Francesca Rava Foundation, have made possible a small miracle: after many years of unusability, the prison gym is functioning again and more beautiful than ever. “Finally they have a large space to use for sports and the credit is all theirs – says the president of the non-profit organization, Maria Vittoria Rava -. They participated in the renovation with commitment and enthusiasm by experimenting a constructive way of living relationships. It is a goal, a Christmas gift, a symbol of redemption for the whole community “.

Sports tournaments The gymnasium is one of the pieces of the «Palla al centro» project born from the collaboration agreement with Maria Carla Gatto, president of the Juvenile Court of Milan, and Francesca Perrini, head of the Juvenile Justice Center for Lombardy. In the name of that project they have already been a computer school, art and whitewashing workshops, a program of sports tournaments and a series of motivational meetings to prepare for work have been activated. «To give concrete signals of attention to the children who temporarily live here and it is important to counter their social stigmatization – underlines Gatto -. We have to strengthen the bridge between inside and outside, prepare the ground for when those children will leave and for this we must try to imagine an increasingly open juvenile prison ». If it is true that entry to Beccaria, for the most vulnerable adolescents, sometimes risks reinforcing a deviant identity, it is also true that if public and private forces join forces, that same period can be transformed on the contrary into an opportunity. Yesterday there were the godmothers of the foundation Paola Turci and Martina Colombari, with Billy Costacurta who took the field with the boys. Again, the director of Beccaria Mimma Buccoliero and the municipal and regional councilors for Welfare Lamberto Bertolè and Letizia Moratti. “Whoever commits a crime at 15 does not choose to commit a crime. Instead he is asking for help, he is calling us all into question », Bertolè remarked.

Overcrowding Of course, critical issues are not lacking at Beccaria and recently the chief prosecutor of the Juvenile Court Ciro Cascone put them in black and white in a letter addressed to the ministry. The overcrowding, meanwhile (39 boys, and should be a maximum of 31). And then: «The spaces originally intended for children arrested in the act are occupied by those in preventive isolation for Covid. Result: those in custody must be taken away, accompanied to Turin or Genoa. Since the works that should double the capacity of the structure will last at least another year, due to lack of space, some young prisoners are transferred to other regions, far from their families, and this adds to the suffering, ”Cascone complains. The director of the prison is in the structure for only two days (because he is seconded to Opera). Finally, «there is an increase in adolescents with psychiatric or addictive health problems which destabilize the management of groups. But given the lack of specialized therapeutic communities in Lombardy, no other solution is found ”.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.