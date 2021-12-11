the gym obliged to compensate

MESTRE – While he was training in the gym, he was robbed of Rolex, Iphone and cash that he had left in the locker, closed with a padlock. Of that theft, which took place in 2016 in one of the most renowned gyms in the city, Virgin Active, now the company that manages the structure is called to answer: the civil judge Silvia Barison sentenced her, in fact, to compensate more than 10 thousand euros, in addition to 5 thousand euros for litigation costs.

The sentence was filed a few days ago, at the conclusion of a lawsuit initiated by lawyers Gianmaria Daminato and Arianna Berton, who have already notified it to the counterparty who, sponsored by lawyers Giandomenico Cristiano Giuliani and Federica Santinon, could decide to appeal on appeal.

The judge held that the contract signed between the user and manager of a sports center must be brought back to the discipline provided for by articles 1783 and following of the Civil Code, relating to the deposit in the hotel, which also applies to “any entrepreneurial activity of such a nature as to involve , having regard to use, the need to free the customer from the care of keeping the things he brings with him directly, in order to facilitate the enjoyment of the service “.

MORE INFORMATION









RESPONSIBILITY

Consequently, the gym manager is required to answer for assets left in custody by customers. In this specific case, Virgin Active also had video surveillance safe boxes available, but not in sufficient number for all customers, who had no other option than to leave personal items inside the locker inside the dressing room. closed with a padlock.