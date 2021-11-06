The gym offers a discount to those who get the vaccine: “First two months free”

100 euros in discount vouchers reserved for those who decide to get vaccinated. This is the subscription initiative launched by a gym in Florence, the Evolution in via Lulli. A way to encourage those who have not yet administered the first dose to do so.

Even more curious is that the managers of the gym were fined a year ago for engaging in outdoor activities. According to the reports of the municipal police, they were guilty of not respecting the rules on the prescriptions imposed on gyms, among the activities most penalized by the government closures due to the pandemic. But nothing more is known about those fines: “We made an appeal, we didn’t pay them”, explains one of the owners of the gym, Francesco Bellacci.

The discount is valid until November 14th. And in reality, the gym that today offers these incentives immediately introduced and shared the obligation of the Green pass: “As soon as the obligation of the Green pass was introduced, we married him, – explains Bellacci – we prefer to lose an unvaccinated customer than someone who he may be afraid to go back to the gym. We have also carried out surveys among our customers who have agreed with our choice. And we have also turned away some of our collaborators who had decided not to get vaccinated “.

How does it work? The 100 euros are immediately deducted from the cost of the subscription. “For example, if a subscription costing 50 euros per month is made using the voucher, the first two months will be free”, they explain.

By showing the vaccination certificate you get the voucher, which can be used from the moment the Green pass is valid (after 15 days, as per legislation). In short, anything but disobedience, but a small incentive to get the vaccine.