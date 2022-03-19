The gymnasium on the lakefront was inaugurated, in 2023 work on the kiosk started

Yesterday afternoon, Thursday, the new area in the park next to the paper mill was inaugurated

Marco Bonaiti: “A first step to enhance this beautiful area and return it to the Calolzians”

CALOLZIOCORTE – To present the new outdoor gym set up on the lakefront, in the meadow next to the Cartiera dell’Adda, was the councilor Marco Bonaiti (newly appointed president of the Lecco area office) that he had had that project in mind for several years now. After a thank you to the mayor Marco Ghezzi and to the assessors Dario Gandolfi And Aldo Valsecchi who could not be present, the director entered into the merits of the intervention.

“A wellness path that involves our entire lakefront and that comes from an idea of ​​many years ago. A project that has found the support of various associations and which takes concrete form in the realization of this one nice outdoor gym and a wellness path marked by special signs which is spread over the entire riverfront – explained Bonaiti -. A project born in synergy with the municipality of Olginate in the vision of a ring that embraces both countries and can be used by those who want to play sports, take a walk or cycle or simply spend a few hours outdoors “.

The councilor Daniele Butti was engaged in the search for tenders that could bring resources for the construction of both the outdoor gym and a whole series of interventions along the entire Calolzian shore: “The gym cost about 85 thousand euros funded for 80% by a tender of Gal Four Parks – said Butti -. An intervention that looks to the Calolzians but also to a tourist return to this area which has great potential, but which unfortunately has some problems of public order. The intention is to give this area back to the citizens and this is a first step. An idea born from Marco Bonaiti that developed especially after the pandemic period, an important intervention for the whole San Martino Valley “.

The outdoor gym is made up of tools also suitable for the disabled, built in hot-dip galvanized steel and powder-painted with a color designed to integrate with the environment being positioned in the North Adda Park. On each tool there is a plate to explain how it works with a QR Code, one of the eleven tools also has the possibility of recharging the mobile phone through its use.

“The gym is just the starting point of a project that wants to revive this area of ​​the city – continued Bonaiti -. The idea is to build a kiosk / outdoor area nearby, twin of the one recently built in Olginate, which can provide a service to park users but also constitute a garrison. Through the funds recovered from the North Adda Park (we are talking about 360 thousand euros paid by the Cartiera dell’Adda for environmental compensation) for the kiosk project are already available 200 thousand euros (the other 160 thousand were assigned to the municipality of Olginate, ed). This year the remaining 160 thousand which are used to build the kiosk have already been allocated “.

Together with the gym, lighting and anti-trauma flooring were created, new baskets were installed along the entire lakefront. The news, however, did not end here because al Ripamonti Park (the green area next to the Dancing Lavello) has been set up pump track (23 thousand euros): a modular path for Bmx or rollerblading usable by both adults and children. About 36 thousand euros have been earmarked for new inclusive games in the Lavello area, while one was placed in front of the monastery bench for charging electric bikes. Then the new parking behind the monastery where an area for dogs will also be created.

A project, the Calolzian one, which was integrated with the interventions carried out in Olginate to create an increasingly beautiful ring that can enhance the lakeside areas of both municipalities. “These new spaces will be immediately exploited on the occasion of the May Calolziese – said the councilor for events Cristina Valsecchi -. We have already agreed with theRota institute the development of a sports day in which we will also involve the gyms of the city. At the same time we are interacting with the associations of the city to think about new projects and events that involve this particular area “.