‘The gypsy bride’ prevails in its premiere over ‘The island of temptations, which comes down on Telecinco

During its premiere last week, The island of temptations was a real success for Telecinco, scoring a 20.5% share with 1,613,000 viewers. A fact, on the other hand, that represented the least watched episode in the history of this reality show. To stop its proper functioning, Antena 3 decided, by surprise, to schedule the free-to-air premiere of the series for this Wednesday gypsy bride, by ATRESplayer Premium. And the strategy has worked.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, the gypsy bride was seen this September 28 by a 16.5% share with 1,747,000 viewers, with more than 3.6 million contacts. The series, based on the novel by Carmen Mola, managed to lead its broadcast slot from 11:00 p.m. to 12:13 a.m., thus prevailing over The island of temptations.

Yesterday the PREMIERE of #LaNoviaGitana @GypsyGirlfriend gathered a total of 3,630,000 UNIQUE SPECTATORS (AA). The series achieved a 16.5% audience share and an average audience of 1,747,000 viewers. #Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/ieTSEs4uvM — Windward Communication (@blvcom) September 29, 2022

Antena 3 was once again the most viewed channel of the day, with an average of 15.9 points, and achieved the eight most viewed broadcasts. The space with the most spectators was Antenna 3 News 2, with 2,666,000 viewers on average and 22.5% share. And the most followed non-informative program was the anthill, which had María Becerra as a guest. She marked a 17.9% share and 2,438,000 viewers.

#TheIslaOfTemptations2 reduced its performance with 1,364,000 viewers and a 16.4% share. 🥇@telecincoes leads in its slot (22:59-01:24) thanks to the final stretch of the program. 📺 Provides 19.3% of the channel’s audience. 👨‍🦱Up to 42.7% in the 13-24 year old target. pic.twitter.com/FFQyUYN1PE — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) September 29, 2022

In Telecinco, The island of temptations suffered a drop. The reality show, which began broadcasting at 10:59 p.m., achieves a 16.8% share and 1,364,000 viewers. Thus, it lost 249,000 viewers and 3.7 points compared to its premiere.

La 1 continued the broadcast of the new season of Blood ties, which is getting some pretty discrete data. Yesterday’s delivery was dedicated to Fabiola de Mora y Aragón, queen of Belgium, and she was left with a 6.2% with 798,000 viewers.

🎀 @lazosdsangreTVE with the documentary about Fabiola de Mora y Aragón, queen of Belgium, he signed a 6.2% share and 798,000 viewers. #LazosFabiola in @La1_tve get 2,524,000 million unique contacts and retain 31.6% of the audience. #QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/63JnsLT8RM — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) September 29, 2022

At laSexta, Ana Pastor presented a new installment of The objective, which was focused on the rise of the extreme right after the elections in Italy. stays with a poor 2.1% with 244,000 viewers on average

The cinematographic offer for the third day of the week was held by Cuatro, which broadcast red sparrow. A feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton, which attracted 496,000 followers and a 6.4% share. Close the night Documaster of La 2, which broadcast Apocalypse. Hitler attacks Western Europe. Got 582,000 viewers and a 4.6% share.

