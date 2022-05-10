Sports

The Haaland family spokesman announces the final decision the footballer made about his future

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

2022-05-09

After many months of speculation about where he will play Erling Haland next season, this Monday his new destination was confirmed.

The clause that prevented the signing of Haaland by Real Madrid

The Manchester City managed to convince the Norwegian to join their ranks from next season, going over teams like Barcelona, real Madrid and others who were interested such as Bayern Munich.

Jan Aage Fjortoftfamily spokesperson Halandannounced through social networks the signing of the young footballer by the English team.

“Finally a decision has been made. Erling Haaland will play for Manchester City next season. The Haaland team informed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich last week about his decision. In the last couple of weeks it has been all about the details of the contract, ”he expressed through his Twitter account.

It is worth mentioning that the details of the contract that will link it to the celestial box are already known. The Norwegian would become one of the highest paid players not only in the club, but in the world, earning more than one million euros net per month.

Barça had started very strong in the bid for Halandbut fell by the wayside before the economic proposals of the City, real Madrid either bayernthe three clubs that have had the chance to win the Norwegian until the end.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Formula 1 | “Shit”: Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and George Russell liquidated the Miami GP

30 mins ago

LeBron James approves celebration of Ronald Acuña Jr

42 mins ago

Hamilton criticizes Mercedes’ strategy at the Miami GP

54 mins ago

Haret Ortega began to follow Fenerbahce and his fans ‘went crazy’

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button