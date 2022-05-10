The Haaland family spokesman announces the final decision the footballer made about his future
2022-05-09
After many months of speculation about where he will play Erling Haland next season, this Monday his new destination was confirmed.
The clause that prevented the signing of Haaland by Real Madrid
The Manchester City managed to convince the Norwegian to join their ranks from next season, going over teams like Barcelona, real Madrid and others who were interested such as Bayern Munich.
Jan Aage Fjortoftfamily spokesperson Halandannounced through social networks the signing of the young footballer by the English team.
“Finally a decision has been made. Erling Haaland will play for Manchester City next season. The Haaland team informed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich last week about his decision. In the last couple of weeks it has been all about the details of the contract, ”he expressed through his Twitter account.
It is worth mentioning that the details of the contract that will link it to the celestial box are already known. The Norwegian would become one of the highest paid players not only in the club, but in the world, earning more than one million euros net per month.
Barça had started very strong in the bid for Halandbut fell by the wayside before the economic proposals of the City, real Madrid either bayernthe three clubs that have had the chance to win the Norwegian until the end.