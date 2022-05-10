The Haaland family spokesman announces the final decision the footballer made about his future

2022-05-09

After many months of speculation about where he will play Erling Haland next season, this Monday his new destination was confirmed.

The clause that prevented the signing of Haaland by Real Madrid

The Manchester City managed to convince the Norwegian to join their ranks from next season, going over teams like Barcelona, real Madrid and others who were interested such as Bayern Munich.

Jan Aage Fjortoftfamily spokesperson Halandannounced through social networks the signing of the young footballer by the English team.

“Finally a decision has been made. Erling Haaland will play for Manchester City next season. The Haaland team informed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich last week about his decision. In the last couple of weeks it has been all about the details of the contract, ”he expressed through his Twitter account.