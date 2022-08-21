The habit that helps control blood sugar

High blood glucose levels can cause serious problems in the body, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage.

Experts explain that high blood sugar occurs when the body cannot efficiently transport sugar from the blood to the cells.

Faced with this health problem, specialists advise regular exercise to lose weight and increase insulin sensitivity, a process that helps cells better use the sugar available in the bloodstream.

In the portal health line advise checking these levels routinely, when you have problems with blood sugar control: “This will help you learn how to respond to different activities and help prevent blood sugar levels from going too high or too low.”

According to a post by National Health Services, “it is essential to avoid foods that have a high glycemic index”; In addition, nutrition specialists advise the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins and healthy carbohydrates, such as whole grains, which should also be included in the diet.

A recommendation made from the portal better with health is to keep the body hydrated in order to eliminate waste. An article from The Global Diabetes Community points out that hydration “is even more necessary when it comes to regulating blood sugar levels, since the kidneys need to excrete the excess through the urine.”

For people who do not have much tolerance to the taste of water, you can add a slice of some fruit, such as orange, lemon or lime.

But experts have identified a habit that can help control blood sugar. “Limiting food intake to a 10-hour window shows promising metabolic benefits,” say scientists at Maastricht University Medical Center, the Netherlands, in the words quoted by the portal The newspaper.

The scientists of the aforementioned research also emphasize that factors such as: the type of food, the quantity and when it is eaten must be taken into account; this is important to regulate the level of glucose or sugar in the blood.

For this research, 14 people with type 2 diabetes, aged between 50 and 75 years, were recruited. The participants had to consume their normal diet within a 10-hour period during the day and complete their food intake by 6 p.m. at the latest, according to the scientists’ explanations.

Outside of this time period, patients were allowed to drink plain water, tea, or coffee, plus non-calorie soft drinks overnight, but in moderate amounts.

After this process, the researchers found that with time-restricted feeding “glucose levels were lowered over 24 hours, lowest at night“, date The newspaper.

Previous studies have also found that time-restricted eating can lead to very positive metabolic changes for people who are overweight or obese.

Experts caution that more studies are needed to confirm the benefit of time-restricted feeding.