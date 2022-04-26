The hackers asked for money to release the data that they “kidnapped” from the AutoExpreso system

The director of the Highway Authority, Edwin González, confirmed this morning that the hackers who affected the AutoExpreso service last week requested money to release the data that they “kidnapped.”

“It is an X amount of money that they request. I cannot go into details because I do not want to affect the investigation that is being carried out”, González said in a radio interview with (WKAQ – 580 AM).

“But, in a data kidnapping note, what they do is that they request an X amount,” he added.

When asked if they were asking for millions of dollars, González replied that “I would not like to enter so as not to affect the process.”

When the same question was repeated, he replied: “Yes, x amount of money amount of dollars.”

During a press conference last Monday when the government offered information about the hack, the interim executive director of the Office of Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), Nannette Martínez, indicated that “no payment was requested.”

He indicated that the hackers had only left a note indicating that they should contact them to release the data, in what is known as “ransonware”, which usually asks for money in return.

Meanwhile, González indicated that, for the moment, the system has not been able to be restored to resume service, so no fines are being recorded.

He also reiterated that they have not found evidence that the data of the people who are registered in the AutoExpreso system have been compromised.